Colby Covington discusses phone call with Donald Trump

Shortly after his victory over Robbie Lawler at UFC Newark, former interim welterweight champ Colby Covington received a phone call from President Donald Trump. The pair have met previously, thanks to an introduction from UFC President Dana White, and have kept in touch ever since.

Covington detailed this call post-fight.

Colby Covington got a call from @realDonaldTrump after #UFCNewark!? No big deal… 😳 pic.twitter.com/g3zPIjCifm — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) August 4, 2019

“Donald Trump, Mr. President, he tweeted out support for me before the fight, and then after the fight, he gave me a call,” Covington said after his victory in Newark, detailing his call with Trump (via MMAJunkie.com).. “He just said he appreciates everything I’ve done. He wants me to come back to the White House and shake his hand again and hang out with him in the Oval Office.”

Colby Covington also gave his take on the upcoming presidential election, predicting a second term for Donald Trump.

“He just appreciates how much I do and the hard-working American,” he said. “I haven’t been given anything. I’ve had to work and earn everything I have. This (fight) was a landslide, just like it’s going to be a landslide in 2020.”

Colby Covington didn’t just receive a call from Donald Trump. The President’s family — namely his sons and wife — actually attended his fight in Newark.

With his victory over Lawler, Covington re-established himself as the next man in line for a welterweight title shot.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/5/2019.