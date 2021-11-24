Colby Covington claims Kamaru Usman told Dana White “I don’t know how much more I got left in this sport” after UFC 268

Colby Covington claims that his rival Kamaru Usman told Dana White “I don’t know how much more I got left in this sport” after UFC 268.

Covington gave Usman all he could handle when the pair met earlier this month in their rematch that headlined UFC 268. Much like their first encounter back at UFC 245 two years ago, this rematch was a competitive fight that saw both men have their moments. However, it was Usman who was awarded the decision on the judges’ scorecards following the match, and he is now a perfect 2-0 against Covington. Despite Usman having the superior record head-to-head against his rival, Covington still wants to fight him again.

According to Covington, though, that trilogy fight with Usman might not happen, and if that is the case, it wasn’t his doing. Speaking to Submission Radio, Covington once again reaffirmed that he wants the third fight with Usman. However, “Chaos” revealed that he overheard Usman speak to the UFC’s top executives following their title fight back at UFC 268, and according to what Covington heard, Usman doesn’t want to fight much longer.

“I want another shot. I want that belt. I want to fight for it again and Marty don’t want to fight me again. He even went to Dana and Hunter (Campbell) after the fight and was like ‘that was a tough fight, man. I don’t know how much more I got left in this sport’, so you know it might be a default me fighting for the championship but there needs to be a belt on the line man. I’m the best fighter in the world, pound for pound number one, undisputed, undefeated Colby Chaos Covington,” said Covington (via SportsKeeda).

Of course, we have no proof that Usman said this, but either way, it is clear that Covington still wants to get his hands on 170lbs gold after just missing out on winning the rematch.

Do you think we will one day see the trilogy fight between Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman?