City Kickboxing fighter Fau Vake dies due to injuries suffered in assault

City Kickboxing has released a statement confirming the death of amateur MMA fighter Fau Vake after a week in critical condition.

Vake was admitted to hospital due to injuries suffered from an assault last Sunday morning in Auckland, with his teammates and coaches all being by his side in the days since – including Eugene Bareman and Israel Adesanya.

Now, as per The New Zealand Herald, City Kickboxing has revealed the sad news that the 25-year-old has passed away.

Rest easy Fau! 🕊❤️ To show your support to help Fau’s family in these hard times. Link below 🙏🏻 https://t.co/o9jx0k6qA8 — Kai Kara France (@kaikarafrance) May 23, 2021

“It is with inexplicable sadness almost seven days to the hour after his hospital admission, Fau’s fight to find his way back to us ended,” the statement read. “At this tragic time, the Vake family and City Kickboxing ask for time to grieve and reflect on the loss of Fau – a father, a son and a much loved brother to us all. We will speak when the time is right to ensure Fau’s loss is not forgotten, but for now please respect our privacy.”

We here at BJPenn.com send our condolences to the friends and family of Fau Vake and all of those who have been affected by this tragic incident.