Chael Sonnen allegedly battered five separate victims in hotel brawl in Las Vegas

More information on Chael Sonnen’s recent battery citations has been revealed.

On Sunday, it was revealed Sonnen was hit with five battery citations after allegedly being a part of a hotel brawl in Las Vegas. The former UFC fighter was detained but was ultimately not arrested because cops didn’t personally witness the alleged incident.

According to the report from TMZ Sports, a witness said she saw Sonnen banging on the door of a hotel room at the Four Seasons around 7 p.m. Saturday night. The witness says a couple walked by and a physical altercation broke out, the reason for the altercation is not known at this time. The witness says Sonnen was easily handling the man before the woman accompanied by the man began to scream and a bystander called the police which led to Chael Sonnen being detained and taken away in handcuffs. Paramedics were also on the scene but it’s unknown if they treated anyone.

Now, on Monday, the Las Vegas police confirmed the news to MMAFighting and provided more details into the incident involving Chael Sonnen. Las Vegas Police Public Information Officer Larry Hadfield wrote in a statement that Sonnen had committed a misdemeanor battery against five separate victims

“Sonnen was issued a battery citation for each individual victim, then escorted off property,” Hadfield wrote. “Due to the fact the misdemeanors were committed outside of a police officer’s presence, an arrest was not conducted.”

After the outlet was able to obtain the report, they reached out to Sonnen but he did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A public records request for the police report in Sonnen’s case is also pending.

Chael Sonnen retired from MMA following his knockout loss to Lyoto Machida in June of 2019. In his career, he holds notable wins over Michael Bisping, Shogun Rua, Wanderlei Silva, Rampage Jackson, and Nate Marquardt, among others.

What do you make of these new details involving Chael Sonnnen?