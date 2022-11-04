Bryce Mitchell claims Joe Rogan “sissied out” of flat Earth debate: “If he wants to call me stupid, at least debate me”

Bryce Mitchell is disappointed Joe Rogan won’t debate him about the Earth being flat.

Mitchell recently took to social media to challenge Rogan to a debate about the Earth being flat. It came after Rogan mocked people for thinking the Earth is flat and blasted anyone that believed it.

“I’m here to call out Joe Rogan for talking crap about me and talking crap about my mama, he’s been doing it too long,” Mitchell said on Instagram. “Me and my mama will tell you right now this earth is flat. It ain’t moving around at no 6000 mph, spinning at 1000 mph and floating through the universe constantly. This earth is flat, it’s fixed, and the stars rotate around us, the sun rotates around us. I can prove that!”

Following the social media post, many were interested to see if Mitchell and Rogan would actually do the debate. However, the ninth-ranked featherweight claims Rogan didn’t take up his offer.

“He sissied out, but that’s alright,” Mitchell told James Lynch (h/t MMAMania). “The thing is, if I call somebody stupid and make fun of them for their beliefs I’m gonna explain to them exactly why. I could do that in a debate, but he wants to call people stupid then not debate them. That’s my problem.

“If he wants to call me stupid, at least debate me,” Mitchell continued. “Explain to me why I’m stupid and how I’m wrong, and I’ll explain to you as to why I believe you’re wrong. I’m not calling him stupid, I’m just saying I want to have a discussion because he’s gonna call me stupid. Me and my mom, and all my friends that believe it and stuff, he’s calling all of us stupid. So, I’m just telling him he oughta debate somebody like me and he’d lose (laughs).”

Mitchell Wanted To Prove Rogan Wrong

According to Bryce Mitchell, he says he wanted to debate Joe Rogan to prove him and everyone wrong in front of millions of people. Yet, he won’t get that chance after the UFC commentator didn’t respond to his debate request.

“I want to prove him wrong in front of as many people as possible,” Mitchell said. “So that’s why I want the podcast, but if he wants to have breakfast at Waffle House and talk about it, that’s fine with me. I don’t think he has time for that or cares enough to do it. You just can’t be calling people stupid because you don’t agree with what they’re believing. Especially if you can’t beat ‘em in a debate. If you’ve debated ‘em and you felt like they’ve avoided logic then at some point you can think they’re stupid. But if he can’t beat me in a debate, don’t call me stupid.”

Mitchell is set to return to the Octagon at UFC 282 against Ilia Topuria.

What do you make of Bryce Mitchell saying Joe Rogan sissied out of proposed flat Earth debate?

