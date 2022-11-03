Brendan Schaub scolds Nate Diaz for suggesting Anderson Silva was on Jake Paul’s payroll: “It’s such a weak f**king narrative dude”

Brendan Schaub is scolding Nate Diaz for suggesting Anderson Silva was on Jake Paul’s payroll.

Jake Paul and UFC legend Anderson Silva met in the boxing ring last Saturday, October 29th at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The result was yet another win for ‘The Problem Child’.

- Advertisement -

It was following Paul’s victory that Nate Diaz, who was in attendance at the fight, accused the boxer of match-fixing. Taking to ‘Twitter’, Diaz tweeted:

Your all on payroll pic.twitter.com/PZdKIMAodq — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) October 30, 2022

- Advertisement -

“You’re all on payroll.”

That tweet included a video of the late Tupac Shakur saying:

“What I want people to know is don’t support the phonies, support the real.”

Brendan Schaub, current MMA analyst, has taken issue with Diaz’s comments. Speaking on his podcast ‘Thiccc Boy’ Schaub had this to say (h/t Sportskeeda):

- Advertisement -

“For Nate Diaz, it’s easy to jump on that train. He tweeted a video out assuming that Anderson Silva is on the payroll. It’s such a weak f**king narrative dude… when you agree to fight Jake Paul and if he knocks your ass out, what are you gonna say? Are you on the payroll? You’re setting yourself up to get a lot of f**king backlash.”

Continuing, Schaub said:

“What narrative are you gonna run on when you fight Jake Paul… I’d love to hear from anyone. Do you think that the Jake Paul that showed up and beat Anderson Silva that night wouldn’t beat Nate Diaz?”

Perhaps it’s a question of putting your money where your mouth is. Jake Paul has called out Nate Diaz for a fight in the ring and maybe that’s what it’s going to take to settle the ‘match-fixing’ rhetoric.

Would you like to see the 37-year-old Stockton native get in the boxing ring with Jake Paul? Do you think Nate Diaz could be the fighter to hand ‘The Problem Child’ his 1st professional loss?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

- Advertisement -