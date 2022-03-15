Brendan Schaub believes Dana White will consider Jake Paul’s new offer: “He is a business man and this would be a banger on a UFC pay-per-view”

Brendan Schaub, speaking on ‘The Schaub Show’ on YouTube discussed Jake Paul’s new proposal to Dana White.

It was Jake Paul who took to Twitter to post this callout to the UFC President:

“Dana, Since you like me now, how about a 1 fight UFC deal to fight Conor.

If I win, you agree to my UFC fighter pay and healthcare proposal.

If I lose, I donate my entire purse to all UFC fighters who make less than $50K a fight and never mention UFC again.

Deal?”

Brendan Schaub weighed in on the possibility of Dana White accepting such a challenge as to put Jake Paul in the Octagon with Conor McGregor saying:

“I wonder if Dana’s even going to entertain it? Gotta Do It!

First things First, Dana is a businessman, this would be a banger on UFC pay-per-view. Conor vs Jake Paul – Connor -1800, the odds are on your side Mr. White. Why not do it dude?”

Asked what if Connor actually lost, Schaub responded:

“The hold out is going to be the UFC fighter pay and healthcare proposal. I don’t know what his proposal was, but I’m sure the UFC is like, dude we have to do what?

The chance of him (Paul) beating Connor in the MMA ring is not good. But I’d watch it. I love it. I would do it.”

Jake Paul has been very vocal concerning the inadequacies of fighter pay and benefits within in the UFC. Paul is now prepared to put money on the line if he can get a fight with Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA). The question then becomes whether Dana White thinks such a fight would be a lucrative deal and create a large audience. It’s all about the $$$.

Do you agree with Brendan Schaub and would like to see a Jake Paul vs Conor McGregor UFC fight in the cage? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!