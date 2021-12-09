Amanda Nunes blasts ‘delusional’ Julianna Pena for thinking she can pull off the upset at UFC 269

Amanda Nunes isn’t a fan of Julianna Pena’s recent trash-talk in the lead-up to their UFC 269 title fight.

Nunes is set to defend her belt in the co-main event and in the lead-up, Pena has said she will exploit Nunes’ ground game. If Pena is going to win, many believe it will be due to her jiu-jitsu. Yet, the champ-champ disagrees and blasted Pena and pointed to her recent fights as evidence that she won’t win.

“She’s delusional,” Nunes said at media day (via MMAJunkie). “What about her best fiend, Miesha Tate? What about Sara McMann? Sara McMann almost beat her. Sara McMann give up in the fight. If she didn’t give up, she would’ve beat Julianna. I beat Sara McMann years ago. I feel like she can talk about whatever she wants. She has to do that to bring all the attention. I’m going to tell her she can have all the attention she wants, because Saturday is my night. Nobody is going to take that belt from me.

“She has all the holes, so I can finish her on the floor,” Nunes continued. “Germaine (de Randamie) finished her. Germaine is a striker and finished Julianna Pena. My game is above all those girls she fought. I just need a mistake from her on the striking or on the floor.”

Although Amanda Nunes doesn’t think highly of Julianna Pena’s resume, she knows she can’t overlook her. The Brazilian believes the challenger has nothing to lose and will go for broke which makes her a dangerous opponent. Yet, Nunes is confident even that won’t be enough as she is confident it will be ‘And Still’ on Saturday at UFC 269.

“Inside the cage everyone becomes dangerous,” Nunes said. “She has nothing to lose. I have to really be ready for everything. She’s definitely dangerous. She’s a very good fighter. She never fight a lioness before.”

