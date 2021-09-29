Aljamain Sterling blasts ‘moron’ Petr Yan, plans to ‘slap the f**k out of him’ if they rematch

Aljamain Sterling wants it known that the bantamweight division is in this mess because of Petr Yan.

At UFC 259 in March, Yan was looking to defend the belt for the first time when he took on Sterling. Early on, Sterling had success but after that, the Russian began to take over and was on his way to winning the fight. Yet, in the fourth round, he threw an illegal knee and Sterling couldn’t continue so the fight was ruled a DQ and Sterling became the champ.

After the fight, it was made clear they would be running it back and Yan and Sterling were booked for the rematch at UFC 267. However, Sterling was forced out of the bout due to lingering neck issues and an interim title between Yan and Cory Sandhagen was made. Sterling, meanwhile, wants it to be known that the Russian is the reason why they are in this mess.

“This whole thing could’ve been avoided. I hope the fans realize, the reasonable fans with a brain actually understand that this is all because of Petr Yan that the division is now in this situation, it’s because of him,” Aljamain Sterling said on the MMA Hour. “He could’ve won the fight, he was on the way to dominating, he was pulling away, he was beating my ass the whole fourth round, I still landed two head kicks and shot in before he kneed me in the head. But, he was beating my ass, that’s a fact. This is all his fault because he’s that stupid…. I’m sorry he didn’t abide by the rules, I’m sorry he’s a f*****g moron.”

If Yan defeats Sandhagen at UFC 267 it will set up a rematch for the title. It will be an intriguing matchup and for Sterling, he says during the fight he plans on slapping Yan.

“I really can’t wait to get back in there and smack the f**k out of him. I want to fight him but there’s going to be a point in the fight, where I’m telling you, I’m just going to slap the f**k out of him,” Sterling concluded.

What do you make of Aljamain Sterling says he’s going to ‘slap the f**k’ out of Petr Yan?