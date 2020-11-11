Alexander Hernandez recounts taking out two attackers in street fight: “One had a wrench”

UFC lightweight contender Alexander Hernandez once beat up two attackers—one of whom was armed with a wrench.

Hernandez opened up on this incident during a recent interview with Fightful, explaining how the martial arts experience he had at the time allowed him to protect himself.

“I almost got jumped once,” Hernandez said. “I had a year, maybe less, of Muay Thai and some jiu-jitsu under my belt. These two guys tried to jump me. One had a wrench. I pulled off some fucking [Wing Chun] to get that hand off me and throw the wrench in the car. I got out and fucked some dudes up. So it worked out pretty well. My problem is I overthink every situation. I don’t ever see red and just go in. Shit like that happens and I’m like, ‘What the fuck dude? Why would you do that? Why would you do that to somebody?'”

Hernandez last fought on Halloween night, when he took on Chris Gruetzemacher. He won that fight with a volley of punches in the first round, separating himself from a second-round knockout loss to Drew Dober.

Prior to that loss to Dober, Hernandez picked up a decision win over Brazilian veteran Francisco Trinaldo. That win was preceded by a stoppage loss to Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

The 28-year-old, who trains out of factoryX in San Antonio, Texas, is now 12-3-0 overall, and feels he’s still yet to show the best version of himself in the Octagon.

“This is Alexander Hernandez 2.0,” he told BJPENN.com after his win over Gruetzemacher. “I’ve never seen myself so calculated and relaxed. Just the internal battles I’ve been able to overcome and adhere to. Then, the execution, that was my best performance in the UFC.”

Suffice it to say that, while Hernandez was not the kind of person you’d want to jump several years ago, that’s truer than ever today.