Alexander Hernandez explains how he ‘underestimated’ Donald Cerrone

This weekend, on the main card of UFC San Antonio, Alexander Hernandez will look to rebound from a tough loss to Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone against long-time Brazilian contender Francisco Trinaldo.

Looking back on his fight with Cerrone, Hernandez still believes he is the overall better fighter, but acknowledges that he didn’t give his foe’s experience and composure enough respect.

“If I was going to lose any way it was from experience,” Alexander Hernandez told MMA Junkie at the open workouts ahead of UFC San Antonio. “I’m the stronger, faster and I honestly believe the more technical fighter all around, but it was a lack of composure that was my detriment, my downfall. If there’s anything that guy’s garnered over the last few years it’s tremendous mental composure.

“He presented a true test and I underestimated the most prevalent thing I should’ve been looking out for it. It was an experience point for me and a huge landmark in my fighting career.”

While this loss certainly slowed Hernandez’s rise, he claims that he hasn’t lost an “ounce of confidence,” and that he still plans to be the UFC lightweight champion in the near future.

“The goal is still to have the belt in 2021,” Hernandez said. “I win this fight, I get two ranked opponents and I’m looking at a title shot. Especially with the way I fight and carry myself. I don’t see why we can’t stay on track.”

Do you think Alexander Hernandez is a future UFC lightweight champion?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/18/2019.