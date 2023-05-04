search

Robert Whittaker claims Israel Adesanya doesn’t want to fight him again: “I’m the biggest threat to him and his reign”

By Cole Shelton - May 3, 2023

Robert Whittaker believes Israel Adesanya doesn’t want to fight him again.

Israel Adesanya, Robert Whittaker

After Adesanya reclaimed his middleweight title with a KO victory over Alex Pereira at UFC 287, it was uncertain who would be next for him. Yet, Dana White announced Robert Whittaker would face Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 290, and the winner of that fight would get the next title shot.

Since that announcement, Adesanya and Du Plessis have taken shots at one another, and ‘The Last Stylebender’ has been vocal in saying he wants Du Plessis next. According to Whittaker, he says that is because Adesanya knows he’s the toughest fight and doesn’t want to fight him for the third time.

“He doesn’t want to fight me,” Whittaker told Fox Sports Australia (h/t MMAJunkie). “I’m the hardest fight in the division for him. That first one, not so good for me. The second one, nearly. This third one though, I have a really good feeling I am. I’ve been evolving every fight, you can see it. If you watch back my fights, every fight I’ve been getting better. I think I’m the biggest threat to him and his reign at the present moment. So, of course he wants him (Du Plessis) to win. It’s a much easier fight, but it doesn’t bother me.”

Although Robert Whittaker doesn’t think Israel Adesanya wants to fight him again if the Aussie beats Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 290 in July, ‘The Last Stylebender’ will have no choice but to face him for a third time.

The two first met at UFC 243 in 2019, with Adesanya winning by second-round knockout to become the new middleweight champion. They then had their rematch at UFC 271 in February 2022 and it was Adesanya edging out a close decision, but some thought Whittaker did enough to get his hand raised.

Would you like to see a third fight between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

