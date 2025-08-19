Nabil Anane to test kickboxing skills against former ONE World Champion Ilias Ennahachi

By BJPENN.COM Staff - August 18, 2025

Nabil Anane steps outside his comfort zone when he makes his kickboxing debut against a former ONE World Champion. The undisputed bantamweight Muay Thai king faces his biggest test yet as he chases two-sport glory against proven elite competition.

Nabil Anane

Anane battles Ilias Ennahachi in bantamweight kickboxing action at ONE Friday Fights 126 on September 26 inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium. The 21-year-old Thai-Algerian champion attempts to prove his striking skills translate across disciplines against the former ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion.

Anane dominated Muay Thai competition since joining ONE Championship in June 2023. The towering striker recovered from an early loss to Superlek Kiatmoo9 by winning seven straight fights including a stunning knockout of Nico Carrillo for interim gold.

His redemption victory over Superlek at ONE 172 launched him into superstardom. Anane picked apart the pound-for-pound great with beautiful combinations and even dropped him with a vicious head kick during their unanimous decision thriller.

The 6-foot-4 striker brings exceptional reach and power into his kickboxing debut. Anane recently earned undisputed status after being elevated from interim champion, making him one of ONE’s most dangerous strikers.

Ennahachi represents a massive step up in kickboxing competition. The Dutch-Moroccan veteran successfully defended his flyweight kickboxing title twice before relinquishing the belt due to weight-cutting struggles.

His move to bantamweight proved successful immediately. Ennahachi scored a first-round finish over Aliasghar Ghodratisaraskan in his division debut at ONE Friday Fights 6, showcasing the finishing ability that made him a former champion.

The 29-year-old veteran secured the #2 ranking by outclassing Hiroki Akimoto at ONE Friday Fights 81. Ennahachi displayed his signature footwork and technical precision during the unanimous decision victory that extended his perfect ONE record to 5-0.

Nabil Anane seeks two-sport success

Ilias Ennahachi’s veteran savvy contrasts sharply with Nabil Anane’s raw power and exceptional reach. The former champion’s elusiveness could neutralize the Algerian-Thai’s physical advantages if he can avoid prolonged exchanges.

Anane must prove his Muay Thai success translates to kickboxing’s different tactical demands. Victory establishes him as a legitimate threat across multiple striking disciplines.

Ennahachi needs this victory to position himself for another title shot. Defeating ONE’s hottest rising star would announce his return to contention at bantamweight.

