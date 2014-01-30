Rener Gracie: CM Punk interested in MMA, ‘no limits’ to his potential

Just last week, former WWE Champion, CM Punk, did an interview with MMAFighting’s Ariel Helwani that created quite a buzz amongst fans of both wrestling and mixed martial arts.

The interview, along with a report stating that Punk was not re-signing with World Wrestling Entertainment, left many to wonder if the longtime WWE Star was actually considering making the transition from professional wrestling to MMA.

Rener Gracie, who has coached Phillip Brooks (CM Punk) in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu for many years, recently talked to FOX Sports about Brooks’ potential to do well in the sport of MMA:

“With the little time he’s had with me spread out over so many years, he’s made remarkable progress,” Gracie told FOX Sports. “There’s no telling how successful he would be if he devoted himself full time to the training.”

He continued..

“He can go get some fights, knock some fools out and choke some dudes, if he dedicates himself full time, there is no limit,” Gracie said. “He has the intangibles.”

Rener went on to call Punk “a sponge,” who took to BJJ almost immediately, similar to other professional athletes he has worked with. The trainer lauded CM Punk’s fitness level, spatial awareness and athleticism.

Phillip Brooks is 35 years old, but that doesn’t phase Gracie’s enthusiasm, as he believes with some dedication, “Punk” could climb the MMA ladder.

Along with BJJ training at Gracie Academy in Torrance, California, Brooks has also trained in striking.

So, with all of that said. What do you think Penn Nation? Will "CM Punk" make the transition from pro-wrestling to MMA like Brock Lesnar before him? And if so, will he be successful?