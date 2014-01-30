search
MMA News

Rener Gracie: CM Punk interested in MMA, ‘no limits’ to his potential

By Chris Taylor - January 30, 2014

Just last week, former WWE Champion, CM Punk, did an interview with MMAFighting’s Ariel Helwani that created quite a buzz amongst fans of both wrestling and mixed martial arts.

The interview, along with a report stating that Punk was not re-signing with World Wrestling Entertainment, left many to wonder if the longtime WWE Star was actually considering making the transition from professional wrestling to MMA.

Rener Gracie, who has coached Phillip Brooks (CM Punk) in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu for many years, recently talked to FOX Sports about Brooks’ potential to do well in the sport of MMA:

“With the little time he’s had with me spread out over so many years, he’s made remarkable progress,” Gracie told FOX Sports. “There’s no telling how successful he would be if he devoted himself full time to the training.”

He continued..

“He can go get some fights, knock some fools out and choke some dudes, if he dedicates himself full time, there is no limit,” Gracie said. “He has the intangibles.”

Rener went on to call Punk “a sponge,” who took to BJJ almost immediately, similar to other professional athletes he has worked with. The trainer lauded CM Punk’s fitness level, spatial awareness and athleticism.

Phillip Brooks is 35 years old, but that doesn’t phase Gracie’s enthusiasm, as he believes with some dedication, “Punk” could climb the MMA ladder.

Along with BJJ training at Gracie Academy in Torrance, California, Brooks has also trained in striking.

So, with all of that said. What do you think Penn Nation? Will “CM Punk” make the transition from pro-wrestling to MMA like Brock Lesnar before him? And if so, will he be successful? Sound off!!!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Related

Sergei Pavlovich

What's next for Sergei Pavlovich and Curtis Blaydes after UFC Vegas 71?

Cole Shelton - April 24, 2023

Stephan-Bonnar
Stephan Bonnar

Coroner reveals UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar died of accidental fentanyl overdose

Cole Shelton - April 24, 2023

The cause of death for UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar has been released. According to the Clark County (Nev.) coroner’s office, they ruled Bonnar’s death accidental from “Fentanyl, Parafluorofentanyl and Mitragynine intoxication” in an […]

Conor McGregor, Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Max Holloway willing to move to welterweight for rematch with Conor McGregor: "We can do UFC 1 rules and just show up"

Josh Evanoff - April 24, 2023

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway is still hoping for a second meeting with Conor McGregor. ‘Blessed’ returned to the octagon earlier this month in the main event of UFC Kansas City. There, Holloway faced […]

Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz charged with second-degree battery, New Orleans Police issue arrest warrant

Josh Evanoff - April 24, 2023

Former UFC title challenger Nate Diaz has been charged with second-degree battery stemming from a brawl over the weekend. The Stockton native has been out of action since a submission win over Tony Ferguson in […]

Paul Felder

Bobby Green blasts Paul Felder over "emotional" UFC Vegas 71 commentary: "Do your f*cking job"

Josh Evanoff - April 24, 2023

Bobby Green wants his money, but he also wants to have words with UFC commentator Paul Felder. ‘King’ returned to the octagon over the weekend at UFC Vegas 71. There, the longtime lightweight fan favorite […]

Vitor Belfort, Michael Bisping, UFC

Michael Bisping reflects on knockout loss to "piece of s*it" Vitor Belfort: "The biggest known drug cheat in the history of the sport"

Josh Evanoff - April 24, 2023

Jake Paul

Jake Paul blasts Conor McGregor for picking Nate Diaz to defeat him in August boxing match: "Just drink the rest of your life away"

Josh Evanoff - April 24, 2023

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has again blasted former UFC champion, Conor McGregor. ‘The Problem Child’ has been out of action since February, when he faced Tommy Fury. The bout was the biggest test of the YouTuber’s […]

Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett snubs idea of rekindling friendship with Ariel Helwani: "He tried to ruin my career"

Lewis Simpson - April 24, 2023

UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett snubbed the idea of rekindling a relationship with mixed martial arts journalist Ariel Helwani, stating the Canadian “tried to ruin” his career prior to his UFC 282 fight with Jared Gordon. […]

Colby Covington
Jorge Masvidal

Colby Covington claims Jorge Masvidal's "fake retirement" was to take time off to use steroids: "He’ll get out of the USADA pool, probably go do some steroids, and come back"

Lewis Simpson - April 24, 2023

Colby Covington isn’t convinced Jorge Masvidal is hanging up the gloves for good. After losing his fourth consecutive fight at the hands of Gilbert Burns earlier this month at UFC 287, Masvidal announced his retirement in front […]

Ray Borg
Ray Borg

Former UFC title challenger Ray Borg announces his retirement following Bellator release

Susan Cox - April 24, 2023

Former UFC title challenger Ray Borg has announced his retirement following his release from Bellator. The 29-year-old Borg (16-5 MMA) fought under the UFC banner from 2014 to 2020 where he was a top contender […]