Regian Eersel addresses pre-fight criticism: “I had to show him, make him feel why I’m the Muay Thai World Champion”

Regian Eersel made his most emphatic statement yet about his Muay Thai credentials. The Dutch-Surinamese champion silenced doubters with a devastating first-round knockout that left no questions about his place atop the lightweight division.

Eersel defended his ONE Lightweight Muay Thai World Title against George Jarvis at ONE Fight Night 34 on Prime Video on Friday, August 1, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium. The 32-year-old champion needed just 84 seconds to crush his British challenger, extending his reign with authority.

Pre-fight chatter centered around Jarvis questioning Eersel’s Muay Thai authenticity. The challenger suggested the tall, rangy champion lacked traditional credentials despite holding the division’s crown. Those comments provided extra fuel for someone already motivated to defend his throne.

Eersel’s game plan involved dragging Jarvis into deep waters where championship experience would prove decisive. Instead, opportunity presented itself immediately when the challenger tried establishing range with low kicks. The champion’s counter-attack came swift and violent.

A piercing right hand dropped Jarvis early, forcing an eight-count that shifted momentum permanently. When action resumed, Eersel unleashed his trademark finishing sequence with clinical precision. Punches, elbows, and another devastating right hand left Jarvis crumpled on the canvas at the 1:24 mark.

The performance earned Eersel a $50,000 bonus from ONE Championship Chairman Chatri Sityodtong while improving his record to 64-5 across Muay Thai and kickboxing competition. More importantly, it silenced critics who questioned his traditional striking credentials.

“George Jarvis said that I’m not a Muay Thai fighter, it only motivates me because I’m not the Muay Thai World Champion for nothing. So I had to show him, make him feel why I’m the Muay Thai World Champion,” he said.

“From the fight, I think he underestimated me, also my power. I think maybe he thought, like yeah, I’m a tall, skinny guy, I don’t hit very hard. So yeah, I think he underestimated me.”