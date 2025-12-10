Panpayak seeks fresh start in kickboxing: “I need to develop myself even more if I want to return to greatness”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - December 9, 2025
Panpayak

Panpayak Jitmuangnon meets Zhao Chongyang in flyweight kickboxing at ONE Friday Fights 136 on Thursday, December 12, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 29-year-old Thai legend requested the switch after a first-round stoppage loss to Asadula Imangazaliev at ONE Friday Fights 122. The head-kick knockout ended a difficult stretch that saw him alternate between wins and losses across six promotional appearances.

Panpayak refused to let that setback break him. Instead, he chose to reset in kickboxing where bigger gloves and different rules suit his technical timing. The move represents both strategic adjustment and emotional renewal for a fighter with nearly 300 bouts across two decades.

“I don’t feel regretful about the result of the last fight at all, because I executed my game plan perfectly. I controlled the pace and was able to counter his attacks throughout. I just made an unexpected mistake and got caught with a head kick,” he said.

“I see this as a normal part of a fighter’s life; there are ups and downs. I need to develop myself even more if I want to return to greatness. I assure everyone I haven’t lost heart.”

[YT Video Here]

Panpayak Jitmuangnon initiated the kickboxing switch himself

Panpayak Jitmuangnon approached ONE Championship about making the temporary move to rebuild confidence and momentum. His Muay Thai performances hadn’t matched his standards, and he knew something needed to change.

Zhao brings danger through aggressive forward pressure and dangerous punch combinations. The Chinese finisher earned his spot with a dramatic second-round head kick knockout at ONE Friday Fights 124 in September. But Panpayak sees exploitable patterns.

“I was the one who informed ONE that I wanted to switch to kickboxing first to regain my confidence. My performance in the last four Muay Thai fights hasn’t been as good as expected. I am very grateful to the promotion for still believing in me,” he said.

“My physical condition right now is excellent. Fighting with the big gloves is my strength, which alleviates my concern about taking punches and allows me to utilize my technical timing to attack my opponent.

“Zhao Chongyang is an aggressive fighter with dangerous punch combinations and decent stamina. However, I believe he is a fighter who lacks feints and relies solely on his strength to press forward, which I see as a weakness I can exploit by countering his attacks in this fight.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

ONE Championship Panpayak

Related

Enkh Orgil Baatarkhuu

Mongolia's president honors Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu after historic world title win: "Adding a new chapter"

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 9, 2025
Phetjeeja
Phetjeeja

Phetjeeja calls for ONE Muay Thai World Title shot after first-round destruction: "I have come back for the belt"

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 9, 2025

Phetjeeja demolished Martyna Dominczak via first-round TKO at ONE Fight Night 38 on Friday, December 6, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Bokang Masunyane
ONE Championship

ONE Fight Night 39: Bokang Masunyane drops back to strawweight for Japanese contender test

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 8, 2025

Bokang Masunyane faces Ryohei Kurosawa in strawweight MMA at ONE Fight Night 39 on Friday, January 24, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Panpayak
ONE Championship

Thai legend Panpayak Jitmuangnon headlines ONE Friday Fights 136 against Chinese knockout artist

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 8, 2025

The legend returns to Bangkok seeking redemption. Panpayak Jitmuangnon meets Zhao Chongyang in flyweight kickboxing at ONE Friday Fights 136 on December 12 inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Aliff Sor Dechapan
ONE Championship

Aliff Sor Dechapan proves he belongs at the top: "Prajanchai, I hope you're ready for me"

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 7, 2025

Aliff Sor Dechapan outworked Ramadan Ondash across three rounds at ONE Fight Night 38 on Friday, December 6, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, to walk away with a win and shot at gold.

Diogo Reis

Diogo Reis envisions dominant reign after upcoming title clash at ONE Fight Night 38: "The beginning of everything"

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 5, 2025
Ramadan Ondash
ONE Championship

Three under the radar fights you can't miss at ONE Fight Night 38

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 4, 2025

Fabricio Andrade defends his belt in the main event. Submission grappling legends collide on the undercard. But some of the night’s best action might come from fights nobody’s talking about.

Marcelo Garcia
ONE Championship

Marcelo Garcia reveals why he wanted to face Lachlan Giles: "I want to test myself"

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 4, 2025

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu legend Marcelo Garcia faces Australian innovator Lachlan Giles in lightweight submission grappling at ONE Fight Night 38 on Friday, December 5, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai
ONE Championship

ONE Fight Night 39 to feature two pivotal Thai vs. Russian bouts

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 3, 2025

Fourth-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai collides with undefeated destroyer Asadula Imangazaliev in a crucial divisional matchup at ONE Fight Night 39 on Friday, January 24, 2026, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Meanwhile, #4-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon finally locks horns with #5-ranked Abdulla Dayakaev in another explosive battle that could shake up the top-five divisional rankings.

Phetjeeja
Phetjeeja

Phetjeeja returns to former gym for Muay Thai comeback: "We took care of each other"

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 3, 2025

ONE Women’s Atomweight Kickboxing World Champion Phetjeeja faces Martyna Dominczak in atomweight Muay Thai action at ONE Fight Night 38 on Friday, December 5, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.