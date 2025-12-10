Mongolia’s president honors Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu after historic world title win: “Adding a new chapter”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - December 9, 2025
Enkh Orgil Baatarkhuu

Mongolia President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh personally congratulated Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu following his stunning fourth-round submission victory over Fabricio Andrade at ONE Fight Night 38 on Friday, December 5, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 36-year-old entered as the #4-ranked bantamweight contender facing a dominant champion who’d never tasted defeat inside ONE Championship under MMA rules. But Baatarkhuu turned the impossible into reality. He scored a rear-naked choke at 1:33 of the fourth round that forced the Brazilian to tap.

The victory crowned Mongolia’s second ONE World Champion in history. Baatarkhuu follows in the footsteps of his coach and mentor Narantungalag Jadambaa. He’s the former ONE Featherweight MMA World Champion who guided him through this journey from coal miner to divisional king.

President Khurelsukh’s message captured what the moment meant for an entire nation watching one of their own reach the summit.

“On behalf of the people of Mongolia, I warmly congratulate mixed martial artist Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu for becoming a ONE Championship World Champion and adding a new chapter to the history of professional sports,” he said.

“We express our deepest gratitude to you for showcasing the courage, endurance, and strength of Mongolian athletes to the world, and we wish you great success and many admirable victories in your sporting career.”

Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu’s journey resonated beyond fighting

The path from working in Mongolia’s coal mines to standing atop the world’s largest martial arts organization inspired more than just fight fans. Baatarkhuu recently appeared as a finalist for Team Mongolia on Netflix’s Physical: Asia. There, his remarkable story reached a global audience.

His performance against Andrade proved everything Jadambaa believed about his protege. Baatarkhuu’s spinning back kicks stunned the champion early. His suffocating ground game wore down the Brazilian across four rounds. And his impressive takedowns set up the rear-naked choke that ended Andrade’s reign.

The new champion also received a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong immediately after the finish. The recognition kept coming from all corners.

With the prestigious golden belt now secured and presidential congratulations delivered, Baatarkhuu has cemented his place in Mongolian sporting history. His story proves that dreams born in the hardest places can reach the highest summits when combined with relentless work and unshakable belief.

