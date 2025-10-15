ONE Championship reveals historic 16-bout card featuring seven ONE World Title fights at ONE 173

Tokyo transforms into martial arts central command when ONE Championship delivers one of its most ambitious events. Seven world title fights headline a 16-bout spectacle spanning multiple combat disciplines.

ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri takes over Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16. The historic card showcases MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing, and submission grappling with champions defending crowns while new kings will emerge throughout the evening.

Japanese hero Masaaki Noiri challenges reigning ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon in a unification bout that headlines the card. The interim champion earned his title shot by knocking out Tawanchai PK Saenchai at ONE 172, setting up this winner-takes-all collision on home soil.

The event also includes heavyweight MMA action as Oumar Kane defends his crown against Anatoly Malykhin. The Russian seeks redemption after suffering his first career defeat to the powerhouse at ONE 169, with his three-division champ status hanging in the balance.

Additionally, Thai legends Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Nong-O Hama engage in a battle for vacant flyweight Muay Thai gold. Both former champions seek to reclaim divisional supremacy in what promises to be an explosive striking showcase between two of the sport’s most decorated athletes.

Nadaka meets Numsurin Chor Ketwina to determine the inaugural ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion. The Japanese technician brings surgical precision against relentless Thai pressure in a stylistic matchup that could define the division’s future.

Additional ONE World Title fights feature Christian Lee defending his lightweight MMA crown against Alibeg Rasulov, Nabil Anane facing Jonathan Haggerty for the former’s bantamweight Muay Thai gold, and Yuya Wakamatsu facing Joshua Pacio for flyweight MMA supremacy.

Beyond championship warfare, the card showcases returning legends across multiple disciplines. Japanese striking sensation Takeru Segawa battles Denis Puric in flyweight kickboxing action while seeking redemption after his devastating loss to Superlek last year.

Star power extends throughout ONE 173 lineup

Indian MMA star Ritu Phogat returns against Itsuki Hirata in atomweight action. The bout features two elite grapplers seeking to establish themselves among the division’s top contenders after recent setbacks against championship-level opposition.

Former three-sport queen Stamp Fairtex faces Kana Morimoto in atomweight kickboxing. The Thai legend seeks to rebuild momentum against dangerous Japanese opposition after her extended layoff from competition.

Yuki Yoza collides with Superlek Kiatmoo9 in bantamweight kickboxing. The Japanese striker carries revenge for his teammate Takeru into this high-stakes matchup against the two-division champion.

Also, Marat Grigorian welcomes Rukiya Anpo to ONE Championship in featherweight kickboxing. The Armenian knockout artist faces the confident K-1 veteran who promises to establish a new era in the division.

Submission grappling excellence features Giancarlo Bodoni versus Rafael Lovato Jr. in middleweight action. The matchup brings together two of the sport’s most accomplished practitioners in what promises to be a technical masterpiece.