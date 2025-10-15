ONE Championship reveals historic 16-bout card featuring seven ONE World Title fights at ONE 173

By BJPENN.COM Staff - October 14, 2025
Oumar Kane

Tokyo transforms into martial arts central command when ONE Championship delivers one of its most ambitious events. Seven world title fights headline a 16-bout spectacle spanning multiple combat disciplines.

ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri takes over Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16. The historic card showcases MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing, and submission grappling with champions defending crowns while new kings will emerge throughout the evening.

Japanese hero Masaaki Noiri challenges reigning ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon in a unification bout that headlines the card. The interim champion earned his title shot by knocking out Tawanchai PK Saenchai at ONE 172, setting up this winner-takes-all collision on home soil.

The event also includes heavyweight MMA action as Oumar Kane defends his crown against Anatoly Malykhin. The Russian seeks redemption after suffering his first career defeat to the powerhouse at ONE 169, with his three-division champ status hanging in the balance.

Additionally, Thai legends Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Nong-O Hama engage in a battle for vacant flyweight Muay Thai gold. Both former champions seek to reclaim divisional supremacy in what promises to be an explosive striking showcase between two of the sport’s most decorated athletes.

Nadaka meets Numsurin Chor Ketwina to determine the inaugural ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion. The Japanese technician brings surgical precision against relentless Thai pressure in a stylistic matchup that could define the division’s future.

Additional ONE World Title fights feature Christian Lee defending his lightweight MMA crown against Alibeg Rasulov, Nabil Anane facing Jonathan Haggerty for the former’s bantamweight Muay Thai gold, and Yuya Wakamatsu facing Joshua Pacio for flyweight MMA supremacy.

Beyond championship warfare, the card showcases returning legends across multiple disciplines. Japanese striking sensation Takeru Segawa battles Denis Puric in flyweight kickboxing action while seeking redemption after his devastating loss to Superlek last year.

Star power extends throughout ONE 173 lineup

Indian MMA star Ritu Phogat returns against Itsuki Hirata in atomweight action. The bout features two elite grapplers seeking to establish themselves among the division’s top contenders after recent setbacks against championship-level opposition.

Former three-sport queen Stamp Fairtex faces Kana Morimoto in atomweight kickboxing. The Thai legend seeks to rebuild momentum against dangerous Japanese opposition after her extended layoff from competition.

Yuki Yoza collides with Superlek Kiatmoo9 in bantamweight kickboxing. The Japanese striker carries revenge for his teammate Takeru into this high-stakes matchup against the two-division champion.

Also, Marat Grigorian welcomes Rukiya Anpo to ONE Championship in featherweight kickboxing. The Armenian knockout artist faces the confident K-1 veteran who promises to establish a new era in the division.

Submission grappling excellence features Giancarlo Bodoni versus Rafael Lovato Jr. in middleweight action. The matchup brings together two of the sport’s most accomplished practitioners in what promises to be a technical masterpiece.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Tengnueng Fairtex

Tengnueng Fairtex "ready to attack in every way" in ONE Friday Fights 129 main event

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 14, 2025
Rodtang Jitmuangnon
Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Rodtang Jitmuangnon embraces new role in life: "It's a father-and-son thing"

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 13, 2025

Fatherhood transformed Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s world beyond recognition. The Thai superstar discovered a new kind of battle built on patience rather than power.

Yuki Yoza
Yuki Yoza

Yuki Yoza targets Superlek's mental fortitude: "I want to break that strong spirit"

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 13, 2025

Mental warfare drives Yuki Yoza’s preparation for the biggest test of his career. The Japanese striker believes shattering Superlek’s legendary composure represents the key to victory.

Johan Ghazali
ONE Championship

Johan Ghazali meets Malaysian Prime Minister: "It was truly an honor"

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 12, 2025

A 90-minute conversation with Malaysia’s Prime Minister confirmed Johan Ghazali‘s influence extends beyond the ring. The teenage sensation discussed combat sports and national pride with Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Marcelo Garcia
ONE Championship

Marcelo Garcia faces Lachlan Giles in lightweight submission grappling clash at ONE Fight Night 38

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 12, 2025

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu royalty meets modern innovation when generations collide in Bangkok, Thailand. Marcelo Garcia continues his inspirational comeback journey against an Australian who built his reputation by toppling giants.

Nabil Anane

Nabil Anane details story behind One Piece fascination: "The character just fits me"

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 10, 2025
Liam Harrison
ONE Championship

Liam Harrison returns to ONE Championship in kickboxing clash against Shinji Suzuki

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 9, 2025

Retirement rarely sticks when legends discover the fire still burns. Liam Harrison proved that truth when he stepped back into competition after laying his gloves down at ONE 168, and now he’s ready for another comeback.

Stephen Irvine
ONE Championship

Stephen Irvine identifies fatal flaw in opponent's approach: "He's crazy, I'm calculated"

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 9, 2025

Technical precision defeats reckless aggression when fighters understand the difference between chaos and control. Stephen Irvine built his game around exploiting opponents who mistake fury for effectiveness.

Fabricio Andrade
ONE Championship

Fabricio Andrade defends Bantamweight World Title against Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu at ONE Fight Night 38

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 8, 2025

Championship gold gets tested when ONE Championship closes 2025 with back-to-back title fights. Fabricio Andrade risks everything against a submission specialist who has tormented every opponent standing between him and glory.

Rambong
ONE Championship

Rambong reveals winning factor against Stephen Irvine at ONE Friday Fights 128: "Whoever is mentally tougher"

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 8, 2025

Knockout defeats create two types of fighters — those who shrink from pressure and those who weaponize pain into something dangerous. Rambong Sor Therapat belongs firmly in the second category.