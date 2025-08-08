Sonrak details winning strategy ahead of ONE Friday Fights 119: “I have to rely on my timing to counter”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - August 7, 2025

Myanmar striker Sonrak Fairtex won’t be drawn into a brawl with power puncher Samingdam NF Looksuan. The tactical fighter plans to use patience and precision against his aggressive opponent’s predictable patterns.

Sonrak

Sonrak faces Samingdam in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 119 on Friday, August 8, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium. The 24-year-old Myanmar fighter headlines for the first time after rebounding from a losing streak with a unanimous decision victory in June.

The 140-pound Muay Thai clash represents a significant opportunity for Sonrak to build momentum toward earning a $100,000 contract and main roster spot in ONE Championship. His path requires neutralizing Samingdam’s devastating punching power while capitalizing on counter-attacking opportunities.

Sonrak respects his opponent’s finishing ability but sees exploitable weaknesses in the Thai striker’s one-dimensional approach. Samingdam’s reliance on forward pressure and heavy hands creates openings for a patient counter-fighter.

The Myanmar representative has faced aggressive opponents throughout his career, learning that timing often defeats raw power. His game plan centers on avoiding direct exchanges while landing precise counters when Samingdam commits to his attacks.

Experience taught Sonrak that durability could force this fight to the final bell. Both men possess the toughness to absorb significant damage, making tactical execution more important than knockout hunting.

“Samingdam is an aggressive fighter who just keeps coming forward and has a really tough body. But his weakness is that his weapons aren’t very diverse — he only has dangerous punches,” Sonrak said.

“For the game plan, I’m sure Samingdam will come forward and hit me just like he said he would. I won’t dare to stand and trade with him directly because he’s a puncher.”

Sonrak Fairtex savors headline opportunity

Headlining ONE Friday Fights 119 represents a career pinnacle for Sonrak Fairtex after working tirelessly through the weekly series. His losing streak at ONE Friday Fights 104 left him questioning whether he’d receive another opportunity.

The main event slot validates years of dedication and sacrifice while providing a platform to showcase his skills on Muay Thai’s biggest stage.

“I never thought I’d get to fight in a ONE [Friday Fights] main event. This is way beyond my expectations. I had a losing streak before and even thought I might never get to fight in this event again,” he said.

“So, to be here now, headlining this card, it really is a dream come true. I promise I won’t let ONE Championship down for giving me this chance. I’m gonna put on my best performance possible.”

