Nontachai Jitmuangnon drops to bantamweight seeking redemption against former tormentor: “It’s my turn to go down and find him”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - October 23, 2025
Nontachai

Nontachai Jitmuangnon will change weight classes for his upcoming redemption fight. The 26-year-old Thai striker abandoned featherweight to pursue unfinished business against the only man who’s beaten him inside the promotion.

Nontachai faces Soner Sen in bantamweight Muay Thai at ONE Friday Fights 130 on Friday, October 24, in Bangkok, Thailand. The Jitmuangnon Gym representative suffered his promotional loss against #5-ranked bantamweight contender Abdulla Dayakaev at ONE Fight Night 33 in March, ending his perfect 3-0 start that included knockout victory over Dmitrii Kovtun.

Dayakaev’s stoppage victory still fuels Nontachai’s motivation months after the devastating setback. His weight class move represents calculated strategy rather than desperate reaction. The Thai striker previously enjoyed size advantages when opponents moved up to meet him at featherweight. Now he’s willing to compete at bantamweight long-term if it means settling scores.

Sen trains at Team Mehdi Zatout alongside Dayakaev, adding extra motivation to Nontachai’s preparation. The Turkish striker brings identical camp knowledge that could reveal tendencies Nontachai must overcome. That connection transformed this matchup into an opportunity beyond typical ranking implications.

“This fight feels like a fresh start for me. I’m back fighting in ONE Friday Fights and have dropped down to the bantamweight division, with the clear goal of seeking a rematch with Abdulla,” he said.

“I’m happy to be given the chance to headline the event for the first time. I am very determined to come back and win this fight. I’ve been training twice as hard as before.”

Nontachai Jitmuangnon targets clinch dominance against Soner Sen

Soner Sen earned six victories since his promotional debut through forward pressure and crisp boxing combinations. The 29-year-old Turkish striker became a fan favorite before his August trilogy loss against Worapon Lukjaoporongtom revealed exploitable weaknesses. His clinch struggles against traditional Muay Thai specialists provided blueprint for opponents studying his approach.

Sen’s preparation addresses those deficiencies through regular sparring with ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nabil Anane. The height, speed, and creativity provided by his champion training partner helped refine distance control that struggled against Worapon’s relentless pressure. His counter-attacking strategy aims to neutralize Nontachai before clinch exchanges develop.

Nontachai Jitmuangnon identified Sen’s vulnerability through detailed film study. The Thai striker’s natural knee-fighting abilities perfectly counter Sen’s desire to maintain distance through jabs and leg kicks. Inside fighting represents Nontachai’s greatest strength, creating a stylistic nightmare for opponents uncomfortable in tight exchanges.

“Soner is a fighter who leads with his jab and uses leg kicks to interrupt opponents. His most dangerous weapon is his punches, which are both powerful and sharp,” he said.

“Soner’s clear weakness is that he doesn’t handle close combat well. We saw in his loss to Worapon that he struggled there. My strength is fighting on the inside, as I’m naturally a knee fighter, and I plan to use that to my utmost advantage.”

