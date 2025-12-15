Jo Nattawut vows to “fight to the death” in career defining bout at ONE Friday Fights 137

By BJPENN.COM Staff - December 14, 2025
Jo Nattawut

Three straight losses put Jo Nattawut’s back against the wall. The Thai veteran heard every whisper questioning whether his fire burned out.

The 36-year-old former ONE World Title challenger meets Mohammad Siasarani in a featherweight Muay Thai clash at ONE Friday Fights 137 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on December 19. The stakes couldn’t be clearer for a fighter who built his reputation on explosive power and technical excellence.

Nattawut’s skid included battles against featherweight kings Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Superbon. His most recent outing at ONE 170 in January ended with a devastating first-round knockout at the hands of hard-hitting French-Malian dynamo Bampara Kouyate.

The defeat stung more than the physical damage. Nattawut never got to showcase his skills before the lights went out.

“Regarding the last fight, I’m a little disappointed, but that’s the game. Whoever gets hit first, gets hurt first,” he said. “Looking back, I think my preparation was okay, but I just got hit by his punch first. I didn’t even get to show anything.”

Jo Nattawut addresses critics questioning his place in ONE Championship

Mohammad Siasarani will bring chaotic aggression to the ring against Jo Nattawut. The 23-year-old Team Mehdi Zatout product marches forward with a smile on his face, turning fights into wars of attrition.

That said, the critics are growing louder with each loss. But Jo Nattawut refuses to let outside noise dictate his trajectory.

People said he lost his fire, but he believes losses are a normal part of competition. But talk won’t change minds. The Thai striker understands that redemption comes only inside the squared circle. He’s prepared to deliver the most emphatic response possible.

“I’ve lost three fights in a row now. I cannot lose this time. My back is against the wall, so I have to go forward only,” Nattawut said.

“I will definitely fight to the death this time. I haven’t even prepared to withstand his attacks, and I am prepared to trade blows. This time, we are trading strikes.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

