Monster Energy looking into Hans Molenkamp situation following Dominick Cruz callout at UFC 259

After suffering back-to-back losses for the first time in his career, Dominick Cruz got back to his winning ways at UFC 259 — which led to an unexpected callout.

When asked by Joe Rogan what was next for Cruz following a split decision nod against Casey Kenney, the former two-time bantamweight champion suggested a fight for charity with Monster Energy Executive, Hans Molenkamp.

“The Dominator” went on to claim that Molenkamp has been using individual fighter sponsorship pay and things alike to bolster his reputation with social media postings and interactions with the Monster employee.

Cruz’s official UFC post-fight interview with Rogan was not uploaded to the UFC YouTube channel.

“Look at my face, look at my body, I get beat to death for a living,” Dominick Cruz said at the UFC 259 press conference. “So when you try to force me and you text me if I don’t comment on your page, if I don’t give you an interview, that you’re going to take what pays my bills? What are we doing? Monster sponsors me, not you.”

Later in the night, UFC President Dana White would support the notion that other fighters have also had their own issues with Molenkamp. However, he noted that it wasn’t a UFC problem but is something for Monster and the athletes to figure out.

As far as the relationship between the UFC and Monster goes, just last week it was announced that the promotion had signed a new exclusive three-year deal that keeps the energy drink as the official energy drink – and now water – of the UFC on a global scale (minus Brazil). The news was shared by none other than Molenkamp himself.

When asked by MMA Fighting for a response to Cruz’s accusations, Monster had the following to say; “We take any such allegations seriously and are looking into it at this time.”