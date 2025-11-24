Marat Grigorian respects Rukiya Anpo’s toughness: “He showed heart”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - November 23, 2025
Marat Grigorian

Marat Grigorian left Tokyo with his hand raised and his World Title dreams burning brighter than ever after systematically breaking down his promotional newcomer opponent.

The three-time Kickboxing World Champion defeated Rukiya Anpo via unanimous decision in their featherweight kickboxing showdown at ONE 173 on Saturday, November 16, inside Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The 34-year-old Armenian broke down the former K-1 Champion with punishing body shots, crisp head punches, and stiff leg kicks across three rounds.

Grigorian promised to bring consequences after their heated exchanges during the promotional buildup. His execution inside the Japanese capital proved textbook. More importantly, he had the last laugh against an opponent who questioned his credentials.

The Hemmers Gym affiliate improved his record to 69-14 with the victory. Despite the fierce competition, he emerged from the bout with nothing but respect for his opponent’s toughness and fighting spirit that defined their encounter.

“The game plan was to pressure him, break his rhythm, and stay in control. And that’s exactly what happened,” he said.

Marat Grigorian targets Superbon showdown at ONE 175 in April

Marat Grigorian acknowledged that many fighters have crumbled under the intense power he brings every time he steps into the ring. From hooks to uppercuts to overhands, the Armenian makes opponents pay when he sees the slightest opening.

Anpo proved tougher than most throughout their contest. The 30-year-old former K-1 Champion absorbed heavy shots but never stopped pressing forward, embodying the trademark Japanese warrior mentality that earned the Armenian’s ultimate respect.

For many fighters, a dominant unanimous decision victory in hostile territory would be cause for celebration. But Grigorian isn’t like most competitors, seeing details that could be sharpened and minor adjustments that could elevate his game even further.

“His toughness definitely has my respect. Even though he came in heavier, he showed heart. Japanese athletes are known for that, and he proved it. He took some hard shots and kept trying. Respect to him,” Grigorian said.

“I was satisfied with my performance, but I always feel there’s room to improve. I’m a perfectionist. Even in a strong performance like this, I see details I can sharpen.”

With Superbon securing undisputed status in the main event against Masaaki Noiri, the path forward has never been clearer. The Armenian wants to add a fourth chapter to his rivalry with the Thai icon when ONE Championship returns to Japan at ONE 175 on Tuesday, April 28.

“I’d love to be part of that card. Superbon is the fight I want. Doing it in Tokyo would be perfect — big names, big energy. I’m ready whenever. April 28 would be perfect,” he said.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Marat Grigorian ONE Championship

Related

Nabil Anane

Nabil Anane plots path to featherweight: "I'm able to pull it off"

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 20, 2025
Anar Mammadov
ONE Championship

Anar Mammadov predicts another stoppage victory at ONE Friday Fights 134: "I am dangerous with my fists"

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 20, 2025

Anar Mammadov believes ONE Championship’s smaller 4-0unce gloves reveal strengths he’s cultivated throughout his entire fighting career.

Yodlekpet Or Atchariya
ONE Championship

Yodlekpet aims for statement win at ONE Friday Fights 134: "Finish this year strongly"

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 20, 2025

Momentum shifts arrive in single moments. Yodlekpet Or Atchariya understands this truth better than most, stepping into Friday’s main event knowing one explosive performance transforms careers overnight.

Yodlekpet
ONE Championship

ONE Championship announces full card for ONE Friday Fights 134

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 19, 2025

Contract aspirations fuel every fighter stepping into Bangkok. Yodlekpet Or Atchariya carries that hunger into Friday night’s main event, knowing one explosive performance separates him from the $100,000 prize.

Nadaka
ONE Championship

Nadaka, Kana Morimoto reflect on ONE 173 victories: "Part of that elite group"

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 19, 2025

Championship gold validates every sacrifice. Nadaka discovered this truth Saturday night, capturing the inaugural ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Title in front of his home crowd with a performance that showcased his complete skill set.

Takeru Segawa

Takeru reflects on ONE 173 victory: "I returned to my old self"

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 18, 2025
Christian Lee and Yuya Wakamatsu
ONE Championship

Christian Lee, Yuya Wakamatsu sound off after ONE 173 victories in Tokyo

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 17, 2025

Finishing fights separates champions from contenders. Christian Lee proved this Saturday night at ONE 173 inside Tokyo’s packed arena, delivering a second-round stoppage that erased all questions.

Superbon and Masaaki Noiri
Superbon

Superbon praises Masaaki Noiri after five-round war at ONE 173: "He was still standing there"

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 17, 2025

Survival matters as much as skill when warriors trade leather for 15 minutes straight. Superbon learned this truth again Sunday night, discovering that Japanese resolve runs deeper than most people realize.

Christian Lee ONE 173
ONE Championship

Five fighters earn $50,000 bonuses at ONE 173 in Tokyo with spectacular finishes

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 16, 2025

Five finishes produced massive paydays when ONE 173 delivered its biggest spectacle of 2025. A handful of fighters walked away with $50,000 performance bonuses after delivering highlight-reel finishes that left Tokyo’s Ariake Arena in pandemonium.

Yuya Wakamatsu defeated Adriano Moraes at ONE 172
Yuya Wakamatsu

Yuya Wakamatsu predicts knockout finish against Joshua Pacio in ONE 173 world title defense

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 13, 2025

Championship warfare awaits when Japan’s newly crowned flyweight king defends his throne against a fellow divisional ruler seeking two-division glory. Yuya Wakamatsu has already visualized exactly how his first title defense ends in Tokyo.