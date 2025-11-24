Marat Grigorian respects Rukiya Anpo’s toughness: “He showed heart”

Marat Grigorian left Tokyo with his hand raised and his World Title dreams burning brighter than ever after systematically breaking down his promotional newcomer opponent.

The three-time Kickboxing World Champion defeated Rukiya Anpo via unanimous decision in their featherweight kickboxing showdown at ONE 173 on Saturday, November 16, inside Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The 34-year-old Armenian broke down the former K-1 Champion with punishing body shots, crisp head punches, and stiff leg kicks across three rounds.

Grigorian promised to bring consequences after their heated exchanges during the promotional buildup. His execution inside the Japanese capital proved textbook. More importantly, he had the last laugh against an opponent who questioned his credentials.

The Hemmers Gym affiliate improved his record to 69-14 with the victory. Despite the fierce competition, he emerged from the bout with nothing but respect for his opponent’s toughness and fighting spirit that defined their encounter.

“The game plan was to pressure him, break his rhythm, and stay in control. And that’s exactly what happened,” he said.

Marat Grigorian targets Superbon showdown at ONE 175 in April

Marat Grigorian acknowledged that many fighters have crumbled under the intense power he brings every time he steps into the ring. From hooks to uppercuts to overhands, the Armenian makes opponents pay when he sees the slightest opening.

Anpo proved tougher than most throughout their contest. The 30-year-old former K-1 Champion absorbed heavy shots but never stopped pressing forward, embodying the trademark Japanese warrior mentality that earned the Armenian’s ultimate respect.

For many fighters, a dominant unanimous decision victory in hostile territory would be cause for celebration. But Grigorian isn’t like most competitors, seeing details that could be sharpened and minor adjustments that could elevate his game even further.

“His toughness definitely has my respect. Even though he came in heavier, he showed heart. Japanese athletes are known for that, and he proved it. He took some hard shots and kept trying. Respect to him,” Grigorian said.

“I was satisfied with my performance, but I always feel there’s room to improve. I’m a perfectionist. Even in a strong performance like this, I see details I can sharpen.”

With Superbon securing undisputed status in the main event against Masaaki Noiri, the path forward has never been clearer. The Armenian wants to add a fourth chapter to his rivalry with the Thai icon when ONE Championship returns to Japan at ONE 175 on Tuesday, April 28.

“I’d love to be part of that card. Superbon is the fight I want. Doing it in Tokyo would be perfect — big names, big energy. I’m ready whenever. April 28 would be perfect,” he said.