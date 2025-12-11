Lucas Gabriel finally meets Dagestani destroyer after injury postponement

By BJPENN.COM Staff - December 10, 2025
Lucas Gabriel and Magomed Akaev

Lucas Gabriel faces Magomed Akaev in lightweight MMA at ONE Fight Night 39 on Friday, January 24, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The matchup was originally scheduled for ONE Fight Night 38 last weekend before Akaev withdrew due to injury. Now fully healed, the Dagestani powerhouse gets his chance against an undefeated Brazilian who’s carved through three consecutive opponents since earning his main roster contract.

Gabriel emerged from ONE Friday Fights with a polished skill set that blends crisp striking with suffocating grappling. The 25-year-old choked out previously unbeaten Gadzhimurad Amirzhanov with an arm-triangle in October 2024, pushing his career record to 9-1 and announcing his arrival among the lightweight elite.

His last appearance resulted in a no contest with Zhang Lipeng at ONE Fight Night 31 in May. Gabriel returns seeking redemption and a performance that pushes him deeper into a stacked division where one signature win changes everything.

Magomed Akaev brings Dagestani finishing instincts

Magomed Akaev enters with credentials forged through a flawless 10-0 run in his homeland. Seven stoppages showcased the ruthless efficiency that defines fighters from his region. His promotional debut against Ibragim Dauev at ONE Fight Night 32 ended in a razor-close split decision loss.

That narrow setback only stoked his competitive fire. Akaev sees this matchup as his opportunity to deliver a statement that thrusts him into the title conversation. The delay gave him extra time to prepare, and he arrives in Bangkok intent on making Gabriel’s undefeated promotional run a memory.

The Brazilian’s well-rounded game meets Dagestani pressure in a lightweight clash that could reshape divisional rankings. Gabriel wants to prove his ONE Friday Fights success translates against elite competition. Akaev needs to show his Russian dominance carries over to the global stage.

One fighter leaves Bangkok with momentum toward gold. The other leaves wondering what went wrong.

