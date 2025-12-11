ONE Friday Fights 137: Why Liu Mengyang could be Tawanchai PK Saenchai’s toughest test

Liu Mengyang faces ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai in featherweight kickboxing action at ONE Friday Fights 137 on Thursday, December 19, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 22-year-old Chinese striker has won two of three promotional appearances against elite competition. His upset victories over Masaaki Noiri and Shadow Singha Mawynn revealed tools that make him dangerous against anyone standing across from him. Now he faces the biggest test of his career in non-title action.

Three weapons define Liu’s threat level heading into Bangkok. His counter-punching dropped former interim champion Noiri within the first minute of his debut. The same precision knocked Shadow Singha Mawynn out cold after one round of studying the Thai’s forward pressure. Those moments weren’t accidents.

Liu built a 21-fight winning streak before ONE using the same disciplined approach. He doesn’t need many opportunities to change a fight. Just the right ones at the right moments with perfect timing.

Liu Mengyang’s durability keeps him dangerous throughout exchanges

Liu Mengyan doesn’t rely on fancy footwork or evasive movement. He stands firm, absorbs shots with balance, and returns fire with purpose. That resilience allowed him to survive Noiri’s heavy body work while continuing to trade at close range.

His narrow split-decision loss to Mohammad Siasarani tested that toughness differently. The Iranian landed clean left hands throughout the second round. Liu absorbed everything without retreating, keeping his posture steady while firing back consistently. The judges barely gave it to Siasarani.

Shadow brought Muay Thai weapons into their kickboxing clash. Liu ate knees and kicks before turning the fight with one perfectly timed knockdown. His ability to remain composed under attack lets him produce the moments that matter most.

The gas tank completes the package. Liu maintained pace through Noiri’s body punishment, matched Shadow’s chaos for fifteen minutes, and stayed sharp through Siasarani’s stance-switching pressure. Tawanchai brings precision and power over three rounds. Liu’s steady engine could prove crucial if the champion can’t break him early.

Opponents must crack both his guard and his resolve. Even when absorbing damage, he continues fighting with full intention until the final bell sounds.