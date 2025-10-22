Khamzat Chimaev attacks former rival for admitting he’d fight UFC champ on short-notice

By Curtis Calhoun - October 22, 2025
Khamzat Chimaev reacts during a UFC 319 press conference

UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev didn’t take kindly to Ikram Aliskerov’s recent callout.

Before Khamzat Chimaev became a UFC superstar, he rose through the ranks in Europe, enjoying successful stints in Brave CF and other promotions. During his early career grind, Chimaev faced off with future UFC colleague Ikram Aliskerov in a fight that Chimaev calls the toughest of his career.

Chimaev and Aliskerov are now part of the same division under the UFC banner, and a potential rematch could come to fruition down the line. But Aliskerov will have to work his way back into the title mix after a recent knockout defeat to Robert Whittaker, a loss he avenged against Andre Muniz in April.

That hasn’t stopped Aliskerov from entertaining the possibility of getting revenge against the man who handed him the first loss of his career.

Khamzat Chimaev flips out after Ikram Aliskerov calls him out for future title shot

In a recent interview with Telecom Asia Sport, Aliskerov was asked about Chimaev’s title win and a potential rematch.

“It was excellent, really solid performance, just like he always does, nothing new about it,” Aliskerov said of Chimaev.

“Of course. If they offered me a title fight, I’d be ready in two days. I don’t train with weak guys, either. I’m always in shape, training, ready. If you’re an athlete with ambitions and you get offered a title fight, how could you say no?”

While Aliskerov’s callout was relatively innocuous, it wasn’t well received by his former Brave CF foe Chimaev.

In a recent Instagram comment, Chimaev hit back at Aliskerov’s remarks.

“Why do people give interviews to these idiots?” Chimaev posted.

“When I said I’ll fight someone from Dagestan, it’s an interethnic problem. When they say they’ll fight me, it’s sport.

“Stop being hypocritical!”

Chimaev defeated Dricus du Plessis for the UFC middleweight title at UFC 319, and the timeline for his Octagon return is uncertain. Anthony Hernandez and Nassourdine Imavov are two possibilities for his next opponent.

