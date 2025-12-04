Kamaru Usman responds to Tyron Woodley’s fiery remarks discrediting his welterweight GOAT case

By Curtis Calhoun - December 3, 2025
Tyron Woodley and Kamaru Usman face off at the UFC 235 ceremonial weigh-in

Former UFC welterweight champions Kamaru Usman and Tyron Woodley have traded barbs in recent days regarding the former’s GOAT case.

Kamaru Usman could potentially earn the next UFC welterweight title fight against newly minted champion Islam Makhachev. Following Makhachev’s recent win over Jack Della Maddalena, Usman was Makhachev’s callout target, as the two legends seemed equally ready to clash in the Octagon next year.

Usman got back in the welterweight title mix with a victory over Joaquin Buckley at UFC Atlanta. He’s regarded as one of the greatest welterweights of all-time, alongside the likes of Georges St-Pierre and Matt Hughes.

Usman’s former rival, Tyron Woodley, recently dismissed Usman’s case as the welterweight GOAT. He called Usman the greatest at ‘kissing Dana White’s a–‘ in a brutal dissection of Usman’s career.

Kamaru Usman to Tyron Woodley: ‘You’re making it hard to be a fan of you’

During a recent episode of the Pound 4 Pound podcast, Usman addressed Woodley’s comments.

“What the hell did I do to him?” Usman responded to Woodley.

“I’ve never spoken anything against him negatively, publicly. But come on, you can see this and tell that this guy…I’ve been hearing negative things from him for a while now, not just about me, but my camp and the guys I work with…hated on our manager. It’s not our fault that we didn’t do things the way that you did, to end up the way you have. I don’t like the fact that I see this from you, this isn’t becoming of you, man.

“At one point I looked at this man, and I loved everything he was doing,” Usman continued. “But you’re making it very, very hard for me to continue to be a fan of yours.”

Usman defeated Woodley to win the UFC welterweight championship by unanimous decision at UFC 235. Woodley will return to combat sports later this month on the Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua boxing undercard against UFC Hall of Famer Anderson Silva.

