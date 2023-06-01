Kai Kara-France calls Israel Adesanya’s KO win over Alex Pereira “one of the biggest sporting moments of our generation”

Kai Kara-France says Israel Adesanya’s KO win over Alex Pereira will go down as one of the biggest moments in sports history.

In the main event of UFC 287, Adesanya was looking to reclaim his middleweight title against Alex Pereira after being knocked out by the Brazilian back in November to lose his belt. It was also the third time Adesanya had lost to Pereira, as they previously fought twice in kickboxing with ‘Poatan’ winning once by KO and the other by decision.

With that, if Adesanya had lost to Pereira again, he likely would have never gotten the chance to fight him again. With that, the pressure was on ‘The Last Stylebender’ and it was Adesanya who won by second-round KO which Kara-France is calling one of the biggest sporting moments of our generation.

“It’s just shocking like how it happened, the back story, everything about it. But, the way he did it, he knew exactly what was going to happen,” Kara-France said at UFC Vegas 74 media day about Adesanya. “I always had confidence in Izzy but to see him do it like he did, I’ve said it before, it’s definitely one of the biggest sporting moments in our generation, not even just for New Zealand but in the world to see everything involved. I take a lot away from that because a guy you lost to three times, and still have the confidence and self-belief that he can still get it done, it just shows me that I am still right there. I never lose hope of what the goal is and that is to be a world champion, it’s massive.”

After the victory, Israel Adesanya talked about how happy he was, and how he wanted everyone in the world to feel what he felt after getting the KO to show how much it meant to him.

As for Kai Kara-France, he is set to headline UFC Vegas 74 on Saturday night against Amir Albazi.