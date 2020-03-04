UFC 248 | Pro fighters make their picks for Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero title fight

In the main event of UFC 248, Israel Adesanya is looking to defend his middleweight title for the first time when he battles Yoel Romero. Heading into the fight, the champion is a -275 favorite while the challenger is a +215 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to make their predictions for the scrap. There, the majority are leaning towards Adesanya but they know Romero only needs one punch to end it.

Here’s what they had to say.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero:

Joanna Jedrzejczyk, former UFC strawweight champion: We will see. It is such a close fight, it is a 50-50 fight. Romero has a lot of problems for Adesanya, so at the end of the day, this is a 50-50 fight.

Gilbert Burns, UFC welterweight: Adesanya. I can’t bet against Adesanya. To do what he did in two years I have to go with Adesanya for sure.

Brent Primus, former Bellator lightweight champion: That is going to be an insane fight. I’ve been talking about this with my buddies. Adesanya is in a different league like his standup is top-notch. But Romero is one of the craziest athletes in the world. Man, it is a tough one to call as I’ve seen Adesanya get hit hard by other guys and Romero hits super hard and if Romero can hit him, which I think he can, he’s going to knock Adesanya out.

Max Griffin, UFC welterweight: Adesanya defends. I think he finishes Romero, I think he’ll finish it with a knee to the body that folds Romero over.

Edmen Shahbazyan, UFC middleweight: I really don’t know man. It is a toss-up in my opinion and I could see either of them winning. I’m going to watch that fight as a fan as it should be fun.

James Krause, UFC welterweight: Adesanya. To me, Romero doesn’t use the tools he has, like his wrestling. I think Adesanya will pick at him in range and Romero will take the big shots and keep coming forward. But, Adesanya will keep hitting him and win a dominant decision.

Drakkar Klose, UFC lightweight: Man, the UFC can’t have Israel lose. I think Izzy is going to get it done. They have too much money into him and I don’t see him losing this one.

Beneil Dariush, UFC lightweight: The thing with Yoel Romero is can he show up at his age and go five rounds and go five rounds well? He’s such an anomaly as you don’t know what he’s going to do in his fights. With that being said, I think Israel defends his belt by decision.

Kai Kara-France, UFC flyweight: I think Israel gets it done by highlight-reel knockout. He will weather the storm of Romero in the first where he is always dangerous and then be able to pick him apart. And, as he says, slow cook him in the first and then fry him in the second. And still.

Jalin Turner, UFC lightweight: I’m a big Israel fan. I’ve been following him before he got into the UFC. As long as he shuts down the takedowns he is going to get it done.

***

Fighters picking Israel Adesanya: Gilbert Burns, Max Griffin, James Krause, Drakkar Klose, Beneil Dariush, Kai Kara-France, Jalin Turner

Fighter picking Yoel Romero: Brent Primus

Undecided: Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Edmen Shahbazyan

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/4/2020.