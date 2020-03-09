Sean O’Malley takes aim at Henry Cejudo following impressive win at UFC 248

Fan favorite Sean O’Malley returned to the Octagon at last night’s UFC 248 event in Las Vegas for a bantamweight contest with Jose Quinonez.

The undefeated bantamweight prospect, O’Malley (11-0 MMA), had not competed since UFC 222 in March of 2018, where he earned a unanimous decision victory over Andre Soukhamthath.

‘Sugar’ had tested positive for the banned substance ostarine before his slated bout at UFC 229 and has been trying to prove his innocence ever since.

While Sean O’Malley has had his struggles outside of the Octagon, he had no problem within the caged walls yesterday evening.

The 25-year-old needed just 122 seconds to score a first round TKO victory over his bantamweight opponent (see the finish here).

The win improved Sean O’Malley’s UFC record to 3-0, while Jose Quinonez dropped to 8-4 overall in defeat.

After celebrating his victory with some pizza and marijuana, O’Malley went on Twitter where he took aim at the promotions reigning bantamweight champion, Henry Cejudo.

I don’t know if it’s true but I heard Cejudo peed his pants a little during my fight. Lolz — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) March 9, 2020

Henry Cejudo has yet to respond to Sean O’Malley’s recent taunt, but knowing ‘Triple C’ a rebuttal will come shortly.

Cejudo is set to make his Octagon return at May’s UFC 250 event in Brazil, where he is set to defend his bantamweight title against former featherweight kingpin Jose Aldo.

As for Sean O’Malley, UFC President Dana White recently revealed that he hopes to book “Sugar” for a quick turnaround. Who and when that will be against remains to be seen.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com March 8, 2020

