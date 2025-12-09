Gina Carano’s coach thinks MMA comeback is possible if she wants it

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 9, 2025
Gina Carano

If Gina Carano were to make an MMA comeback, she’d have the full support of her coach.

Carano recently turned some heads after she posted new training footage. In the caption of the post, Carano wrote, “Grateful to be here for my health, the people around me, the people who inspire me and the desire to do better.”

This led many to wonder if Carano has any plans to get back inside the cage for the first time since 2009. Her coach, John Wood, told MMAFighting that he’d be confident in Carano being prepared if she decides to return.

Well, do I think she can still fight? Absolutely,” Wood said. “Do I think she’s still got pop and can lay it on somebody? Absolutely. Is that what’s happening? I don’t know. That’s a Gina Carano question.”

Wood went on to reveal how long Carano has been back training with him at Syndicate MMA in Las Vegas.

“She’s training with us right now,” Wood said. “She’s been there for the last month or two. I’ve known Gina and her husband Kevin Ross, one of my friends who lived with me for years back in the day 20 some years ago. He started at my gym a long time ago, kept contact and those two, great people. Really, really awesome people that I’ve always loved.

“To be able to have them in the gym and be able to train with them, work on some things, it’s been really cool.”

If Carano makes a comeback, then the most popular idea for a showdown would likely be a Ronda Rousey matchup. Rousey hasn’t ruled out making a return to combat sports and is reportedly discussing a boxing match with Katie Taylor for summer 2026. UFC CEO Dana White recently denied that report, however.

Stick with BJPenn.com for the latest updates on Gina Carano.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Gina Carano

Related

Gina Carano

Gina Carano seen training with Merab Dvalishvili's coach amid rumblings of Ronda Rousey return

Dylan Bowker - December 2, 2025
Gina Carano
UFC

Gina Carano sues Disney over 'The Mandalorian' firing, lawsuit reportedly funded by Elon Musk

Josh Evanoff - February 6, 2024

Former MMA fighter Gina Carano is looking to get back her role in ‘The Mandalorian’.

Sean Strickland Eric Nicksick
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland worried he’s “gonna get f***ing Gina Carano’d” in the lead up to UFC 276

Harry Kettle - June 30, 2022

UFC middleweight Sean Strickland is worried he’s going to receive similar treatment to Gina Carano ahead of UFC 276 this week.

UFC

Gina Carano tells Joe Rogan how close she got to fighting Ronda Rousey for $1 million

Andrew Whitelaw - June 28, 2022

Gina Carano has been linked to fighting Ronda Rousey for years. Both women are Mixed Martial Arts icons and pioneers of the sport. Talk of a potential match-up has been stirred once again after ‘Rowdy’ said that the fighter-turned-actress was ‘the one person’ she would consider returning to MMA for.

Gina Carano
Ronda Rousey

Gina Carano reacts to Ronda Rousey's comments about a potential fight: "It could happen"

Josh Evanoff - June 27, 2022

Gina Carano seems open to a possible fight with former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey.

Gina Carano, Star Wars, Cris Cyborg, Amanda Nunes

Former MMA fighter Gina Carano claims Russian invasion of Ukraine due to COVID-19 conspiracy

Josh Evanoff - February 28, 2022
Gina Carano
Gina Carano

Gina Carano joins Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in Western film “Terror on the Prairie”

Harry Kettle - October 14, 2021

Former MMA fighter Gina Carano will join Donald Cerrone as part of the cash for Terror on the Prairie.

Gina Carano
UFC

Gina Carano receives 'shadow ban' from Twitter

Adam Martin - April 4, 2021

Women’s MMA pioneer and Hollywood actress Gina Carano has received a ‘shadow ban’ from Twitter which limits the reach of her tweets.

Gina Carano
Strikeforce

Gina Carano not fired on political grounds, says Disney CEO

Tom Taylor - March 10, 2021

Disney CEO Bob Chapek denies that former MMA star Gina Carano was fired from her role on The Mandalorian on political grounds.

Gina Carano
Strikeforce

Gina Carano sounds off on Disney “bullies” after being let go by Lucasfilm

Harry Kettle - February 22, 2021

Former MMA fighter and Disney star Gina Carano has sounded off on her experience at Disney after being let go by Lucasfilm.