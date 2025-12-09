Gina Carano’s coach thinks MMA comeback is possible if she wants it

If Gina Carano were to make an MMA comeback, she’d have the full support of her coach.

Carano recently turned some heads after she posted new training footage. In the caption of the post, Carano wrote, “Grateful to be here for my health, the people around me, the people who inspire me and the desire to do better.”

This led many to wonder if Carano has any plans to get back inside the cage for the first time since 2009. Her coach, John Wood, told MMAFighting that he’d be confident in Carano being prepared if she decides to return.

“Well, do I think she can still fight? Absolutely,” Wood said. “Do I think she’s still got pop and can lay it on somebody? Absolutely. Is that what’s happening? I don’t know. That’s a Gina Carano question.”

Wood went on to reveal how long Carano has been back training with him at Syndicate MMA in Las Vegas.

“She’s training with us right now,” Wood said. “She’s been there for the last month or two. I’ve known Gina and her husband Kevin Ross, one of my friends who lived with me for years back in the day 20 some years ago. He started at my gym a long time ago, kept contact and those two, great people. Really, really awesome people that I’ve always loved.

“To be able to have them in the gym and be able to train with them, work on some things, it’s been really cool.”

If Carano makes a comeback, then the most popular idea for a showdown would likely be a Ronda Rousey matchup. Rousey hasn’t ruled out making a return to combat sports and is reportedly discussing a boxing match with Katie Taylor for summer 2026. UFC CEO Dana White recently denied that report, however.

Stick with BJPenn.com for the latest updates on Gina Carano.