Newly retired Josh Thomson opens up on future plans

This week on his Weighing In podcast, Josh Thomson announced his official retirement from fighting.

“I can say that I’m officially retired,” Thomson began.

“I realized I was taking more shots than I should be taking,” Thomson said of his decision. “I don’t want to live that lifestyle. I don’t want to be in there and be a punching bag to anybody.

‘The Punk’ has an accomplished career that extends past his 21-8 record. He currently works as an MMA analyst for Bellator promotions and owns his own gyms and clothing brand.

Speaking with BJPENN.com, Thomson elaborated on his post-retirement plans.

“[There’s] so much to live for the next 20,30,40 years after you’re done being an athlete,” Thomson said. “I never had the desire to fight until the wheels fell off. I wanted to always be one of the best and once I realized that wasn’t going to happen I am at peace with the fact that it was time to move on.

“This is life, I’m happy with everything I’ve accomplished and not just in fighting. This is a new start with new goals. You gotta love life and how in things in life are possible.”

In 2019, a potential fourth bout against career rival Gilbert Melendez was briefly on the horizon. Despite rewarding the MMA industry with three of the most memorable bouts in Strikeforce history, Thomson is happy to close the door on another rematch. Plus, with exciting prospects in his analyst career and in his podcast, Thomson wants to invest his time in the fighting talent of the future.

“I’m focusing on being a true analyst, someone who spreads positivity throughout the MMA industry,” he said. “Focusing on making sure Bellator fighters are respected in the industry as top athletes as well as talking with them about setting themselves up for life after fighting. Charity work will always be a thing I do but mainly with the youth because they are the future of the human race. I want us to excel long after I’m dead and gone.

“Lastly, my podcast will be the platform I use to spread knowledge and positivity throughout MMA, jiujitsu, wrestling, fitness and the athletic community. I have a lot of knowledge to share as well as a lot to still learn. I can’t wait!”

Whatever the future holds, Josh Thomson can rest assured he has had achieved an epic career in the sport.

