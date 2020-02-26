Leon Edwards wishes he could’ve fought Darren Till at UFC London last year to prove he’s ‘the best in the UK’

Leon Edwards thinks it’s crazy how different he and Darren Till’s careers went in 2019.

Last March at UFC London, Till was the main event against Jorge Masvidal while Edwards was the co-main against Gunnar Nelson. Yet, during the press conference, it was the two Englishman going back-and-forth in trash-talking one another. Edwards admits that was the fight he would’ve rather had.

“Yeah for sure at the time. That was the fight to make at the time but they made the Masvidal [vs. Till] fight instead,” Edwards said to BJPENN.com. “For sure I wish we would have fought.”

On that card, Till ended up being knocked out by Masvidal while Edwards beat Nelson by decision. It was Till’s second straight stoppage loss which sent him up to middleweight. Edwards, meanwhile, fought Rafael dos Anjos in his next fight in a main event and won.

Now, Till is a top contender at middleweight after his win over Kelvin Gastelum while Edwards is set to scrap Tyron Woodley in the main event of UFC London this year.

For Edwards, he thinks it’s crazy to reflect on the year and see how much has changed between the two.

“It’s mad right. I was the co-main event and he was the main event. Now I’m the main event and he isn’t even on the card. It’s crazy how far apart we are. He is now at middleweight and it’s mad on how it played out,” he explained. “It would have been a great fight. I’m doing my thing at welterweight but I wish him nothing but the best.”

If the two did fight last year, Edwards knows he would’ve gotten his hand raised and wishes he had that opportunity. He wants to prove he is the best fighter from England and says that was the fight to prove it.

“I would’ve won. I’m the best in the UK so I would have won. Look, I have nothing but respect for him and wish him nothing but the best,” he said.

Not only does Leon Edwards say he is the best fighter from the UK in the UFC, but so too, does former middleweight champion, Michael Bisping. The Hall of Famer recently said Edwards has the best shot to become the next UFC champion from England and Edwards plans on achieving that this year.

“I respect Mike a lot because he’s done a lot for UK MMA. To hear that from Mike means a lot to me,” he concluded. “I will be the next world champion from the UK and I can’t wait for that day to come.”

Who do you think would’ve won if Leon Edwards and Darren Till would’ve fought last March at UFC London?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/26/2020.