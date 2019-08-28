Andrea Lee signs new six-fight extension heading into UFC 242

Andrea Lee will return to action next weekend in a pivotal women’s flyweight matchup with Joanne Calderwood at UFC 242 and will do so with a new contract with the organization.

In a recent interview with BJPENN.com, “KGB” revealed that she has signed a six-fight deal with the organization heading into her bout with Calderwood, which takes place Sept. 7 The Arena, Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

After a unanimous decision win over Montana De La Rosa at UFC Greenville in June, Lee was planning on returning towards the latter part of the year so she could enjoy the summer with her daughter. When the opportunity arose to take on a top-5 opponent, along with a new deal in tow, Lee jumped on the chance.

“I was hoping it could be a little bit later but they told me right away it would be early September and I figured, ‘What the Heck?,” Lee told BJPENN.com. “I figured I would go ahead, get this fight, I was able to renegotiate my contract so I’m gonna get paid more and I’m hoping to not have to fight for the rest of the year. I figured I would go ahead and get it out of the way and then I can enjoy the rest of the year, spend time with my daughter and enjoy the holidays.

“It was time time to renegotiate since this would’ve been the last fight on my contract. For this contract, I renegotiated for six-fights and I’m happy with it.”

With the chance to jump into the top-5 of the division with a victory, Lee — who has won seven fights in a row — will be heading out to the Middle East a little earlier than usual to get acclimated to the area and the time zone.

“I’ve been training really hard and I head out there on the 29th, which is Thursday,” Lee said. “We plan on getting out there early, getting adapted and finish cutting all of my weight and stuff out there.”

Be on the lookout for the full interview with Andrea “KGB” Lee and stay up-to-date on all things UFC 242 on BJPENN.com.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/28/2019.