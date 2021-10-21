VIDEO | 4-foot-11 Kyra Batara shocks Chael Sonnen with takedown

Kyra Batara may be small in stature, but she isn’t afraid of the “American Gangster” Chael Sonnen.

Standing tall at just 4-foot-11, “Mogwai” recently recalled the time she ran into former UFC middleweight and light heavyweight challenger Chael Sonnen – only to try and take down the great wrestler himself.

@kyrabatara 2 tequila sodas later & I have the confidence to call out former #UFC fighter, known as one of the biggest sh*t talkers of all time like… ♬ Oh No – Kreepa

“2 tequila sodas later & I have the confidence to call out former #UFC fighter, known as one of the biggest sh*t talkers of all time like…” Batara posted on TikTok.

The 27-year old Batara currently rides a four-fight winning streak and has enjoyed an 8-4 career to this point competing in the 105 and 115-pound weight classes. Bellator 261 in July saw Batara scheduled to return to action for the first time since April 2019 for her Bellator and 125-pound flyweight debut. Unfortunately for her, the fight fell through for undisclosed reasons. She holds notable wins over Celine Haga and Nicdali Rivera as well as an amateur win at atomweight over current UFC strawweight, Cheyanne Buys.

Chael Sonnen (31-17-1), on the other hand, has been enjoying his retirement since June 2019 when facing Lyoto Machida in their Bellator 222 headliner. The now 44-year old remains busy by running the Submission Underground Grappling (SUG) promotion as well as doing analyst work for ESPN with the occasional Bellator and PFL jobs mixed in. Sonnen also has his own YouTube channel where he discusses the latest MMA topics on a weekly basis.

As both Sonnen and Batara are based out of the upper Oregon-Portland area, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if we end up seeing “Mogwai” return to test her might in Sonnen’s cage – her first appearance coming at SUG 2 where she defeated Rita Gribben.