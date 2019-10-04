VIDEO | Brawl breaks out at Brave CF 27 weigh-ins

Brave CF 27, scheduled for Friday in Abu Dhabi, will feature a welterweight title rematch between champion Abdoul Abdouraguimov and challenger Jarrah Al-Selawe. When the pair squared off at the card’s weigh-ins, all hell broke loose.

What started with a bit of shoving — something we often see at weigh-in ceremonies — quickly devolved into an all-out brawl. See it below:

Luckily, this chaotic blow-up was promptly defused, thanks in large parts to the efforts of Brave CF commentator Carlos Kramer.

Abdouraguimov and Al-Selawe first met back in April. On that night, Abdouraguimov captured the title from his foe with a split decision win. Suffice it to say that there is plenty of tension heading into their rematch.

Here’s the full Brave CF 27 fight card (via ArabsMMA)

Brave CF 27 Main card

Welterweight title fight: Abdoul Abdouraguimov x Jarrah Al-Selawe

Lightweight: Anas Siraj Mounir x Alex Martinez

Heavyweight: Ibrahim El-Sawi x Jaideep Singh

Middleweight: Mzwandile Hlongwa x Khamzat Chimaev

Middleweight: Tarek Suleiman x Rustam Chsiev

Brave CF 27 Preliminary card

Middleweight: Mohammad Fakhreddine x Ikram Aliskerov

Super Lightweight: Alex Leko Nacfur x Dwight Brooks

Bantamweight: Jalal Al-Daaja x Tariq Ismail

Bantamweight: John Cris Corton x Zia Mashwani

Super Lightweight: Flavio Serafim x Mohammad Khatib

Featherweight: Sulaiman al Modhyan x Abdullatip Magomedov

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/4/2019.