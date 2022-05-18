Khabib Nurmagomedov states he hopes to work with Bellator to book Fedor Emelianenko vs. Junior dos Santos

Khabib Nurmagomedov would like to work with Bellator to book Fedor Emelianenko’s final fight. The head of Eagle FC would like to send Junior dos Santos in for the job.

‘Cigano’ is set to face fellow UFC veteran Yorgan De Castro this Friday at Eagle FC 47. The bout is slated as a title eliminator bout. The winner of the fight was expected to face Eagle FC heavyweight champion Rizvan Kuniev, well before today.

At today’s Eagle FC 47 press conference, Khabib Nurmagomedov revealed some plans. The head of the promotion stated that if Junior dos Santos won, he would like to have him fight in Bellator. The fight that he would like for Cigano is another legend and former heavyweight champion, Fedor Emelianenko.

The Russian is expected to fight for the final time this summer. If Nurmagomedov has his way, it’ll be dos Santos vs. Emelianenko in Bellator later this year.

Fedor-Emelianenko
PhotoCred: Drake Riggs

“If Dos Santos wins, I really want to make Dos Santos versus Fedor. He has to focus on Yorgan next because Friday he has a tough opponent. He has to stay focused but I want to talk to my friend Scott Coker because Fedor is under Bellator contract. I don’t know what they’re going to do next with him but definitely we can talk and we can create some good stories.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov continued, “Why not? Because these two guys were the face of MMA. Fedor is the greatest fighter of all time, in my opinion, and Dos Santos was champion for a couple of years in UFC. These two guys they deserve [it] and the fans deserve [it] and for me it’s a very interesting matchup, too.”

What do you think about Khabib Nurmagomedov’s comments? Do you want to see Fedor Emelianenko fight Junior dos Santos?

