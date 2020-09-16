Dustin Poirier receives message from Bellator’s Patricky Freire following failed UFC negotiations

Bellator star Patricky Freire has sent a clear message to Dustin Poirier after his recent negotiation troubles with the UFC.

Fans have been anticipating the proposed showdown between Poirier and Tony Ferguson for months now, but after “The Diamond” recently confirmed that he was not able to come to terms on a deal with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, fans have started to question why the promotion isn’t giving Poirier the kind of offer that they believe he deserves.

The aforementioned Freire, who has enjoyed almost a decade of longevity in Bellator, has insisted that he believes Poirier should make the switch over from the UFC.

Imagine how cool MMA would be if when a promoter doesn’t value their fighters they could go offer their talents elsewhere. Come to @BellatorMMA @DustinPoirier, I’m sure they’ll make you feel appreciated and pay you what you deserve. And then we can fight 😁 — Patricky Freire (@PatrickyPitbull) September 16, 2020

“Imagine how cool MMA would be if when a promoter doesn’t value their fighters they could go offer their talents elsewhere. Come to @BellatorMMA @DustinPoirier , I’m sure they’ll make you feel appreciated and pay you what you deserve. And then we can fight.”

A few months back after his win over Dan Hooker, Poirier spoke candidly about his hopes for the final few years of his mixed martial arts career.

“I don’t know; I’m not sure what the options will be when the UFC comes back and starts sitting at the table to make these matches,” Poirier explained.” “It just needs to be a really big name or a title fight. I’ve been doing this for 10 years in the UFC, and I still love fighting, but I want these fights to mean more than just a fight. I don’t want it to just be about a show and win purse. I want it to really mean something, and I know I’m in the back nine of my career.

“I’ve been fighting for a while, I have 40 fights, and I want these last four or five years to really mean something every time I get into the octagon,” Poirier said. “Not only for me and my family, but for the goals that I’m trying to bring awareness to and raise money for and for my career. I really want to leave a legacy.”

What do you think the future holds for Dustin Poirier after negotiations for his fight with Tony Ferguson fizzled out?