Arman Tsarukyan names the only fight that makes sense following UFC 324 snub

By BJ Penn Staff - November 29, 2025
Arman Tsarukyan UFC fight MMA

Arman Tsarukyan will not be getting the next crack at the UFC middleweight title.

Tsarukyan was slated to challenge former lightweight champion Islam Makhachev early this year, but was forced out of the fight with an injury at the eleventh hour. It quickly became clear the incident landed him on the UFC’s naughty list, as it was revealed he would need to win another fight before challenging for the belt.

Tsarukyan had his first fight since then earlier this month, when he dominated Dan Hooker to a second-round submission win in what had been billed as No. 1 contender fight.

However, it was later revealed that new lightweight champ Ilia Topuria would be taking some time away from the sport, and that lightweight contenders Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje would fight for the interim belt at UFC 324 in the champ’s absence.

It was a shocking turn of events, as Tsarukyan clearly deserved a title opportunity before either man.

Arman Tsarukyan reacts to UFC title snub

Tsarukyan was pretty quiet in the days following the UFC 324 news. However, the top lightweight contender broke his silence in a recent interview with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto.

Knowing he’s not in line for a title, he proclaimed the only fight that makes sense is one with the UFC’s symbolic “BMF” belt on the line. That would mean a fight with reigning BMF champ, Max Holloway.

“It’s a business,” Tsarukyan said. “At the end of the day, I have the same goal. Everybody knows that I will beat everybody and it’s just [a matter of] time. I hope they give me the BMF title at least. What are they going to give me? Who do we have in our division to fight if it’s not Holloway?”

Whatever the future holds for Tsarukyan, he’s certain he will eventually meet Topuria in the UFC Octagon.

“That fight is going to happen for sure,” he said. “Everybody is saying, ‘Arman, Arman, Arman.’ Everybody knows it’s bulls—. The next champion is here.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Arman Tsarukyan Max Holloway UFC

