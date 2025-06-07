George Jarvis vows to show “lifetime of work” versus Regian Eersel at ONE Fight Night 34

British lightweight Muay Thai fighter George Jarvis has proven himself as one of the division’s fastest rising stars since arriving in ONE Championship almost two years ago. Now he has the chance to become immortal.

On Friday, August 1, “G-Unit” will challenge reigning ONE Lightweight Muay Thai World Champion Regian Eersel at ONE Fight Night 34. That matchup will headline the event inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Jarvis’ rise from Friday Fights prospect to World Title challenger has been a rapid one. After a split-decision loss to Chanajon PK Saenchai in his debut at ONE Friday Fights 35, the British gunslinger hasn’t looked back.

He went on to defeat Mustafa Al Tekreeti the following February. After that, he carved out huge wins against contracted foes. The first coming against Ricardo Bravo by decision at ONE Friday Fights 73 in August 2024. Then he knocked out Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong in a third-round stunner that following November.

The Londoner then called his shot, believing he had done enough to earn a contract. As the old saying goes, ask and you shall receive — and Jarvis was welcomed to the main roster with a US$100,000 contract.

That trend continued as he outclassed old rival Mouhcine Chafi at ONE Fight Night 30 this past April. He downed the Spaniard before cruising to a unanimous decision win. And once again, he took to the microphone to call out lightweight Muay king Eersel.

So naturally, Jarvis feels this August’s opportunity is a lifetime in the making. And he promises not to let the opportunity slip by.

“I appreciate every one of you. For those who have watched my journey over the past few years you will know how hard I’ve worked to get to this moment,” he wrote on Instagram.

“This is a lifetime of work and I’m ready to show the world!”