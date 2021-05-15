|Last Fight:
|Priscila Cachoeira
|Age:
|33
|Height
|5'6"
|Weight
|125 lbs
|Nick Name:
|"Danger"
|Nationality:
|United States
|Association:
|Xtreme Couture
|Reach
|68 in (173 cm)
|Team
|Xtreme Couture (2016–2020) Glory MMA and Fitness (2020–present)
|Years active
|2008–present
|University
|The Art Institute of Seattle
|W / L
|Opponent
|Event/Date
|Method
|Referee
|Round
|Time
|loss
|Priscila Cachoeira
|UFC 262 - Oliveira vs. Chandler
May/15/2021
|TKO (Punches)
|Mike Beltran
|2
|4:51
|win
|Rachael Ostovich
|UFC on ESPN 18 - Smith vs. Clark
Nov/28/2020
|KO (Body Kick)
|Mark Smith
|3
|4:10
|loss
|Julia Avila
|UFC on ESPN 10 - Eye vs. Calvillo
Jun/13/2020
|TKO (Knee to the Body and Punches)
|Chris Tognoni
|1
|0:22
|win
|Valerie Barney
|KOTC - Golden Fights
Jan/25/2020
|Submission (Rear-Naked Choke)
|1
|3:22
|loss
|Macy Chiasson
|UFC 235 - Jones vs. Smith
Mar/02/2019
|TKO (Punches)
|Chris Tognoni
|1
|1:49
|loss
|Lina Lansberg
|UFC Fight Night 130 - Thompson vs. Till
May/27/2018
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Marc Goddard
|3
|5:00
|win
|Yanan Wu
|UFC Fight Night 122 - Bisping vs. Gastelum
Nov/25/2017
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Marc Goddard
|3
|5:00
|loss
|Sara McMann
|UFC Fight Night 105 - Lewis vs. Browne
Feb/19/2017
|Submission (Arm-Triangle Choke)
|Mario Yamasaki
|1
|1:14
|win
|Katie Halley
|AFC 124 - Mazany vs. Halley
May/18/2016
|TKO (Punches)
|Paul Stockler
|1
|2:45
|win
|Priscilla White
|ROTR - Rumble on the Ridge 27
Mar/16/2013
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Ryan Hoisington
|3
|5:00
|win
|Jackie Mikalsky
|TFC 6 - Domination
Mar/20/2009
|TKO (Punches)
|Len Koivisto
|1
|1:32
|win
|Violeta Rodriguez
|AFC 50 - Summer Showdown
Aug/20/2008
|Submission
|1
|1:11
|loss
|Julianna Pena
|UFC - The Ultimate Fighter Season 18 Elimination Fights
May/29/2013
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Chris Tognoni
|2
|5:00