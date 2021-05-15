Gina Mazany Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 7-6-0

FAQ's

Gina Mazany next fight? N/A

Gina Mazany last fight? Gina Mazany lost their last fight against Priscila Cachoeira by TKO (Punches) on May. 15, 2021 at UFC 262 - Oliveira vs. Chandler.

Is Gina Mazany retired? Gina Mazany last fought Priscila Cachoeira 11 months and 18 days ago, and should be considered active.

Where is Gina Mazany from? Gina Mazany is from Anchorage, Alaska, United States.

Did Gina Mazany go to college? Gina Mazany attended The Art Institute of Seattle.

Has Gina Mazany ever been knocked out? Gina Mazany has lost 3 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat TKO (Punches) from Priscila Cachoeira on May. 15, 2021 at UFC 262 - Oliveira vs. Chandler