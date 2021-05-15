advertisement - continue reading below
Gina Mazany Fighter Statistics

Pro MMA Record: 7-6-0

Mazany was born in Anchorage, Alaska, United States. Mazany was a figure skater when she was young. Mazany graduated from Bartlett High School. She competed her first combat sport in boxing when she was eighteen and transitioned to mixed martial arts (MMA) not long after.

Last Fight: Priscila Cachoeira
Age: 33
Height 5'6"
Weight 125 lbs
Nick Name: "Danger"
Nationality: United States
Association: Xtreme Couture
7 Wins
KO / TKO
3
42%
Submission
2
28%
Decisions
2
28%
6 Losses
KO / TKO
3
50%
Submission
1
16%
Decisions
2
33%

Wiki Stats

Reach 68 in (173 cm)
Team Xtreme Couture (2016–2020) Glory MMA and Fitness (2020–present)
Years active 2008–present
University The Art Institute of Seattle

FAQ's

Gina Mazany next fight?
N/A
Gina Mazany last fight?
Gina Mazany lost their last fight against Priscila Cachoeira by TKO (Punches) on May. 15, 2021 at UFC 262 - Oliveira vs. Chandler.
Is Gina Mazany retired?
Gina Mazany last fought Priscila Cachoeira 11 months and 18 days ago, and should be considered active.
Where is Gina Mazany from?
Gina Mazany is from Anchorage, Alaska, United States.
Did Gina Mazany go to college?
Gina Mazany attended The Art Institute of Seattle.
Has Gina Mazany ever been knocked out?
Gina Mazany has lost 3 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat TKO (Punches) from Priscila Cachoeira on May. 15, 2021 at UFC 262 - Oliveira vs. Chandler
How long has Gina Mazany been fighting?
Gina Mazany has been fighting for a period of 7 years 11 months and 17 days, their first fight was on May. 29, 2013 at UFC - The Ultimate Fighter Season 18 Elimination Fights. They have accumalated roughly 1 hours, 31 minutes and 16 seconds of combat.

Fight Record

W / L Opponent Event/Date Method Referee Round Time
loss Priscila Cachoeira UFC 262 - Oliveira vs. Chandler
May/15/2021 		TKO (Punches) Mike Beltran 2 4:51
win Rachael Ostovich UFC on ESPN 18 - Smith vs. Clark
Nov/28/2020 		KO (Body Kick) Mark Smith 3 4:10
loss Julia Avila UFC on ESPN 10 - Eye vs. Calvillo
Jun/13/2020 		TKO (Knee to the Body and Punches) Chris Tognoni 1 0:22
win Valerie Barney KOTC - Golden Fights
Jan/25/2020 		Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) 1 3:22
loss Macy Chiasson UFC 235 - Jones vs. Smith
Mar/02/2019 		TKO (Punches) Chris Tognoni 1 1:49
loss Lina Lansberg UFC Fight Night 130 - Thompson vs. Till
May/27/2018 		Decision (Unanimous) Marc Goddard 3 5:00
win Yanan Wu UFC Fight Night 122 - Bisping vs. Gastelum
Nov/25/2017 		Decision (Unanimous) Marc Goddard 3 5:00
loss Sara McMann UFC Fight Night 105 - Lewis vs. Browne
Feb/19/2017 		Submission (Arm-Triangle Choke) Mario Yamasaki 1 1:14
win Katie Halley AFC 124 - Mazany vs. Halley
May/18/2016 		TKO (Punches) Paul Stockler 1 2:45
win Priscilla White ROTR - Rumble on the Ridge 27
Mar/16/2013 		Decision (Unanimous) Ryan Hoisington 3 5:00
win Jackie Mikalsky TFC 6 - Domination
Mar/20/2009 		TKO (Punches) Len Koivisto 1 1:32
win Violeta Rodriguez AFC 50 - Summer Showdown
Aug/20/2008 		Submission 1 1:11
loss Julianna Pena UFC - The Ultimate Fighter Season 18 Elimination Fights
May/29/2013 		Decision (Unanimous) Chris Tognoni 2 5:00
