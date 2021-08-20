Cheick Kongo Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 31-11-2 NC(1)

FAQ's

Cheick Kongo next fight? N/A

Cheick Kongo last fight? Cheick Kongo won their last fight against Sergei Kharitonov by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) on Aug. 20, 2021 at Bellator 265 - Kongo vs. Kharitonov.

Is Cheick Kongo retired? Cheick Kongo last fought Sergei Kharitonov 8 months and 13 days ago, and should be considered active.

Where is Cheick Kongo from? Cheick Kongo is from Paris, France.

Has Cheick Kongo ever been knocked out? Cheick Kongo has lost 3 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat KO (Punches) from Roy Nelson on Apr. 27, 2013 at UFC 159 - Jones vs. Sonnen