Cheick Kongo Fighter Statistics

Pro MMA Record: 31-11-2 NC(1)

Born to a Burkinabé father and a Congolese mother, Kongo began training in martial arts when he was 5 years old, learning Kendo and Karate. As he grew older, he had already received black belt from both styles and began to expand his repertoire and trained in Kickboxing, Muay Thai, Savate and Greco-Roman Wrestling at age of 19. At age 23, he studied Pencak Silat, an Indonesian martial art, and was coached by Charles Joussot and Franck Ropers, men who brought silat to France. They taught Kongo the Pencak Silat style of Setia Hati Terate. He is also a cousin of rugby star Fulgence Ouedraogo, the French back-rower. Cheick is also a columnist for the French MMA magazine, Top Fight.

Last Fight: Sergei Kharitonov
Age: 46
Height 6'4"
Weight 234 lbs
Nick Name: N/A
Nationality: France
Association: Kongo Smashin' Club
31 Wins
KO / TKO
15
48%
Submission
5
16%
Decisions
12
38%
11 Losses
KO / TKO
3
27%
Submission
1
9%
Decisions
7
63%

Wiki Stats

Reach 81 in (206 cm)
Stance Orthodox
Team Kongo Smashin' Club Wolfslair MMA Academy Huntington Beach Training Center
Rank Black belt in Kyokushin Karate Black belt in Kendo Brown belt in Pencak Silat Setia Hati Terate
Years active 2001–present (MMA)

FAQ's

Cheick Kongo next fight?
N/A
Cheick Kongo last fight?
Cheick Kongo won their last fight against Sergei Kharitonov by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) on Aug. 20, 2021 at Bellator 265 - Kongo vs. Kharitonov.
Is Cheick Kongo retired?
Cheick Kongo last fought Sergei Kharitonov 8 months and 13 days ago, and should be considered active.
Where is Cheick Kongo from?
Cheick Kongo is from Paris, France.
Has Cheick Kongo ever been knocked out?
Cheick Kongo has lost 3 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat KO (Punches) from Roy Nelson on Apr. 27, 2013 at UFC 159 - Jones vs. Sonnen
How long has Cheick Kongo been fighting?
Cheick Kongo has been fighting for a period of 20 years 2 months and 10 days, their first fight was on Jun. 10, 2001 at Rings Holland - No Guts, No Glory. They have accumalated roughly 7 hours, 12 minutes and 57 seconds of combat.

Fight Record

W / L Opponent Event/Date Method Referee Round Time
win Sergei Kharitonov Bellator 265 - Kongo vs. Kharitonov
Aug/20/2021 		Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) Mike Beltran 2 4:59
loss Timothy Johnson Bellator 248 - Kongo vs. Johnson 2
Oct/10/2020 		Decision (Split) Dan Miragliotta 3 5:00
NC Ryan Bader Bellator 226 - Bader vs. Kongo
Sep/07/2019 		No Contest (Accidental Eye Poke) Mike Beltran 1 3:52
win Vitaly Minakov Bellator 216 - MVP vs. Daley
Feb/16/2019 		Decision (Unanimous) Todd Anderson 3 5:00
win Timothy Johnson Bellator 208 - Fedor vs. Sonnen
Oct/13/2018 		KO (Punches) Todd Anderson 1 1:08
win Javy Ayala Bellator 199 - Bader vs. King Mo
May/12/2018 		KO (Punches) Josh Rosenthal 1 2:29
win Augusto Sakai Bellator 179 - Daley vs. MacDonald
May/19/2017 		Decision (Split) John McCarthy 3 5:00
win Oli Thompson Bellator 172 - Thomson vs. Pitbull
Feb/18/2017 		Decision (Unanimous) Mike Beltran 3 5:00
win Tony Johnson Bellator 161 - Kongo vs. Johnson
Sep/16/2016 		Decision (Majority) John McCarthy 3 5:00
win Vinicius Kappke de Queiroz Bellator 150 - Kongo vs. Spartan
Feb/26/2016 		Decision (Split) John McCarthy 3 5:00
win Alexander Volkov Bellator 139 - Kongo vs. Volkov
Jun/26/2015 		Decision (Unanimous) John McCarthy 3 5:00
loss Muhammed Lawal Bellator 134 - British Invasion
Feb/27/2015 		Decision (Split) John McCarthy 3 5:00
win Lavar Johnson Bellator MMA - Bellator 123
Sep/05/2014 		Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) Todd Anderson 1 3:27
win Eric Smith Bellator MMA - Bellator 120
May/17/2014 		TKO (Knees and Punches) John McCarthy 2 4:35
loss Vitaly Minakov Bellator MMA - Bellator 115
Apr/04/2014 		Decision (Unanimous) Herb Dean 5 5:00
win Peter Graham Bellator MMA - Bellator 107
Nov/08/2013 		Decision (Unanimous) Kerry Hatley 3 5:00
win Mark Godbeer Bellator MMA - Bellator 102
Oct/04/2013 		TKO (Knees and Punches) John McCarthy 2 2:04
loss Roy Nelson UFC 159 - Jones vs. Sonnen
Apr/27/2013 		KO (Punches) Kevin Mulhall 1 2:03
win Shawn Jordan UFC 149 - Faber vs. Barao
Jul/21/2012 		Decision (Unanimous) Yves Lavigne 3 5:00
loss Mark Hunt UFC 144 - Edgar vs. Henderson
Feb/26/2012 		TKO (Punches) Herb Dean 1 2:11
win Matt Mitrione UFC 137 - Penn vs. Diaz
Oct/29/2011 		Decision (Unanimous) Herb Dean 3 5:00
win Pat Barry UFC Live 4 - Kongo vs. Barry
Jun/26/2011 		KO (Punch) Dan Miragliotta 1 2:39
draw Travis Browne UFC 120 - Bisping vs. Akiyama
Oct/16/2010 		Draw (Unanimous) Marc Goddard 3 5:00
win Paul Buentello UFC Live 1 - Vera vs. Jones
Mar/21/2010 		TKO (Submission to Elbows to the Body) Herb Dean 3 1:16
loss Frank Mir UFC 107 - Penn vs. Sanchez
Dec/12/2009 		Technical Submission (Guillotine Choke) Herb Dean 1 1:12
loss Cain Velasquez UFC 99 - The Comeback
Jun/13/2009 		Decision (Unanimous) Dan Miragliotta 3 5:00
win Antoni Hardonk UFC 97 - Redemption
Apr/18/2009 		TKO (Punches) Yves Lavigne 2 2:29
win Mostapha Al-Turk UFC 92 - The Ultimate 2008
Dec/27/2008 		TKO (Elbows and Punches) Steve Mazzagatti 1 4:37
win Dan Evensen UFC 87 - Seek and Destroy
Aug/09/2008 		TKO (Punches) Yves Lavigne 1 4:55
loss Heath Herring UFC 82 - Pride of a Champion
Mar/01/2008 		Decision (Split) Dan Miragliotta 3 5:00
win Mirko Filipovic UFC 75 - Champion vs. Champion
Sep/08/2007 		Decision (Unanimous) John McCarthy 3 5:00
win Assuerio Silva UFC 70 - Nations Collide
Apr/21/2007 		Decision (Majority) Mario Yamasaki 3 5:00
loss Carmelo Marrero UFC 64 - Unstoppable
Oct/14/2006 		Decision (Split) Yves Lavigne 3 5:00
win Christian Wellisch UFC 62 - Liddell vs. Sobral
Aug/26/2006 		KO (Knee) Mario Yamasaki 1 2:51
win Gilbert Aldana UFC 61 - Bitter Rivals
Jul/08/2006 		TKO (Doctor Stoppage) Yves Lavigne 1 4:13
win Dave Dalgliesh Rings Holland - Men of Honor
Dec/11/2005 		TKO (Punches) 2 N/A
win Gabor Nemeth KOTR - King of the Ring
Jun/04/2005 		KO (Punches) 2 N/A
loss Gilbert Yvel It's Showtime - Amsterdam Arena
May/20/2004 		TKO (Punches) 2 4:42
win Joop Kasteel Rings Holland - World's Greatest
Apr/04/2004 		KO (Punch) 1 4:31
win Dave Vader Rings Holland - The Untouchables
Sep/27/2003 		Decision (Unanimous) 3 2:00
win Hans Nijman It's Showtime - Amsterdam Arena
Jun/08/2003 		Submission (Armbar) 2 0:59
draw Michael Knaap It's Showtime - As Usual
Sep/29/2002 		Draw 2 5:00
loss Rodney Glunder Rings Holland - Saved by the Bell
Jun/02/2002 		Decision (Unanimous) 2 5:00
win Dave van der Veen Rings Holland - Some Like It Hard
Dec/02/2001 		TKO (Punches) 2 1:25
win Andre Tete Rings Holland - No Guts, No Glory
Jun/10/2001 		Submission (Heel Hook) 1 3:20
