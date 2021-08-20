|Last Fight:
|Sergei Kharitonov
|Age:
|46
|Height
|6'4"
|Weight
|234 lbs
|Nick Name:
|N/A
|Nationality:
|France
|Association:
|Kongo Smashin' Club
|Reach
|81 in (206 cm)
|Stance
|Orthodox
|Team
|Kongo Smashin' Club Wolfslair MMA Academy Huntington Beach Training Center
|Rank
|Black belt in Kyokushin Karate Black belt in Kendo Brown belt in Pencak Silat Setia Hati Terate
|Years active
|2001–present (MMA)
|W / L
|Opponent
|Event/Date
|Method
|Referee
|Round
|Time
|win
|Sergei Kharitonov
|Bellator 265 - Kongo vs. Kharitonov
Aug/20/2021
|Submission (Rear-Naked Choke)
|Mike Beltran
|2
|4:59
|loss
|Timothy Johnson
|Bellator 248 - Kongo vs. Johnson 2
Oct/10/2020
|Decision (Split)
|Dan Miragliotta
|3
|5:00
|NC
|Ryan Bader
|Bellator 226 - Bader vs. Kongo
Sep/07/2019
|No Contest (Accidental Eye Poke)
|Mike Beltran
|1
|3:52
|win
|Vitaly Minakov
|Bellator 216 - MVP vs. Daley
Feb/16/2019
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Todd Anderson
|3
|5:00
|win
|Timothy Johnson
|Bellator 208 - Fedor vs. Sonnen
Oct/13/2018
|KO (Punches)
|Todd Anderson
|1
|1:08
|win
|Javy Ayala
|Bellator 199 - Bader vs. King Mo
May/12/2018
|KO (Punches)
|Josh Rosenthal
|1
|2:29
|win
|Augusto Sakai
|Bellator 179 - Daley vs. MacDonald
May/19/2017
|Decision (Split)
|John McCarthy
|3
|5:00
|win
|Oli Thompson
|Bellator 172 - Thomson vs. Pitbull
Feb/18/2017
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Mike Beltran
|3
|5:00
|win
|Tony Johnson
|Bellator 161 - Kongo vs. Johnson
Sep/16/2016
|Decision (Majority)
|John McCarthy
|3
|5:00
|win
|Vinicius Kappke de Queiroz
|Bellator 150 - Kongo vs. Spartan
Feb/26/2016
|Decision (Split)
|John McCarthy
|3
|5:00
|win
|Alexander Volkov
|Bellator 139 - Kongo vs. Volkov
Jun/26/2015
|Decision (Unanimous)
|John McCarthy
|3
|5:00
|loss
|Muhammed Lawal
|Bellator 134 - British Invasion
Feb/27/2015
|Decision (Split)
|John McCarthy
|3
|5:00
|win
|Lavar Johnson
|Bellator MMA - Bellator 123
Sep/05/2014
|Submission (Rear-Naked Choke)
|Todd Anderson
|1
|3:27
|win
|Eric Smith
|Bellator MMA - Bellator 120
May/17/2014
|TKO (Knees and Punches)
|John McCarthy
|2
|4:35
|loss
|Vitaly Minakov
|Bellator MMA - Bellator 115
Apr/04/2014
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Herb Dean
|5
|5:00
|win
|Peter Graham
|Bellator MMA - Bellator 107
Nov/08/2013
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Kerry Hatley
|3
|5:00
|win
|Mark Godbeer
|Bellator MMA - Bellator 102
Oct/04/2013
|TKO (Knees and Punches)
|John McCarthy
|2
|2:04
|loss
|Roy Nelson
|UFC 159 - Jones vs. Sonnen
Apr/27/2013
|KO (Punches)
|Kevin Mulhall
|1
|2:03
|win
|Shawn Jordan
|UFC 149 - Faber vs. Barao
Jul/21/2012
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Yves Lavigne
|3
|5:00
|loss
|Mark Hunt
|UFC 144 - Edgar vs. Henderson
Feb/26/2012
|TKO (Punches)
|Herb Dean
|1
|2:11
|win
|Matt Mitrione
|UFC 137 - Penn vs. Diaz
Oct/29/2011
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Herb Dean
|3
|5:00
|win
|Pat Barry
|UFC Live 4 - Kongo vs. Barry
Jun/26/2011
|KO (Punch)
|Dan Miragliotta
|1
|2:39
|draw
|Travis Browne
|UFC 120 - Bisping vs. Akiyama
Oct/16/2010
|Draw (Unanimous)
|Marc Goddard
|3
|5:00
|win
|Paul Buentello
|UFC Live 1 - Vera vs. Jones
Mar/21/2010
|TKO (Submission to Elbows to the Body)
|Herb Dean
|3
|1:16
|loss
|Frank Mir
|UFC 107 - Penn vs. Sanchez
Dec/12/2009
|Technical Submission (Guillotine Choke)
|Herb Dean
|1
|1:12
|loss
|Cain Velasquez
|UFC 99 - The Comeback
Jun/13/2009
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Dan Miragliotta
|3
|5:00
|win
|Antoni Hardonk
|UFC 97 - Redemption
Apr/18/2009
|TKO (Punches)
|Yves Lavigne
|2
|2:29
|win
|Mostapha Al-Turk
|UFC 92 - The Ultimate 2008
Dec/27/2008
|TKO (Elbows and Punches)
|Steve Mazzagatti
|1
|4:37
|win
|Dan Evensen
|UFC 87 - Seek and Destroy
Aug/09/2008
|TKO (Punches)
|Yves Lavigne
|1
|4:55
|loss
|Heath Herring
|UFC 82 - Pride of a Champion
Mar/01/2008
|Decision (Split)
|Dan Miragliotta
|3
|5:00
|win
|Mirko Filipovic
|UFC 75 - Champion vs. Champion
Sep/08/2007
|Decision (Unanimous)
|John McCarthy
|3
|5:00
|win
|Assuerio Silva
|UFC 70 - Nations Collide
Apr/21/2007
|Decision (Majority)
|Mario Yamasaki
|3
|5:00
|loss
|Carmelo Marrero
|UFC 64 - Unstoppable
Oct/14/2006
|Decision (Split)
|Yves Lavigne
|3
|5:00
|win
|Christian Wellisch
|UFC 62 - Liddell vs. Sobral
Aug/26/2006
|KO (Knee)
|Mario Yamasaki
|1
|2:51
|win
|Gilbert Aldana
|UFC 61 - Bitter Rivals
Jul/08/2006
|TKO (Doctor Stoppage)
|Yves Lavigne
|1
|4:13
|win
|Dave Dalgliesh
|Rings Holland - Men of Honor
Dec/11/2005
|TKO (Punches)
|2
|N/A
|win
|Gabor Nemeth
|KOTR - King of the Ring
Jun/04/2005
|KO (Punches)
|2
|N/A
|loss
|Gilbert Yvel
|It's Showtime - Amsterdam Arena
May/20/2004
|TKO (Punches)
|2
|4:42
|win
|Joop Kasteel
|Rings Holland - World's Greatest
Apr/04/2004
|KO (Punch)
|1
|4:31
|win
|Dave Vader
|Rings Holland - The Untouchables
Sep/27/2003
|Decision (Unanimous)
|3
|2:00
|win
|Hans Nijman
|It's Showtime - Amsterdam Arena
Jun/08/2003
|Submission (Armbar)
|2
|0:59
|draw
|Michael Knaap
|It's Showtime - As Usual
Sep/29/2002
|Draw
|2
|5:00
|loss
|Rodney Glunder
|Rings Holland - Saved by the Bell
Jun/02/2002
|Decision (Unanimous)
|2
|5:00
|win
|Dave van der Veen
|Rings Holland - Some Like It Hard
Dec/02/2001
|TKO (Punches)
|2
|1:25
|win
|Andre Tete
|Rings Holland - No Guts, No Glory
Jun/10/2001
|Submission (Heel Hook)
|1
|3:20