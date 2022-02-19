|Last Fight:
|Joaquin Buckley
|Age:
|36
|Height
|5'10"
|Weight
|185 lbs
|Nick Name:
|"Judo Thunder"
|Nationality:
|United States
|Association:
|Fortis MMA
|Reach
|73 in (185 cm)
|Style
|Judo, Muay Thai
|Team
|Fortis MMA (until 2021) Metroflex Gym Team Elevation (2021–present)
|Rank
|Black belt in Judo
|Years active
|2013–present
|W / L
|Opponent
|Event/Date
|Method
|Referee
|Round
|Time
|loss
|Joaquin Buckley
|UFC Fight Night 201 - Walker vs. Hill
Feb/19/2022
|Decision (Split)
|Herb Dean
|3
|5:00
|win
|Alessio Di Chirico
|UFC on ESPN 30 - Barboza vs. Chikadze
Aug/28/2021
|KO (Head Kick)
|Herb Dean
|1
|0:17
|loss
|Jacob Malkoun
|UFC on ESPN 22 - Whittaker vs. Gastelum
Apr/17/2021
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Chris Tognoni
|3
|5:00
|loss
|Kalinn Williams
|UFC Fight Night 182 - Felder vs. dos Anjos
Nov/14/2020
|KO (Punch)
|Mark Smith
|1
|0:30
|loss
|Mounir Lazzez
|UFC on ESPN 13 - Kattar vs. Ige
Jul/15/2020
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Daniel Movahedi
|3
|5:00
|win
|Niko Price
|UFC 228 - Woodley vs. Till
Sep/08/2018
|KO (Punch)
|Jacob Montalvo
|1
|0:43
|win
|Sabah Homasi
|UFC 220 - Miocic vs. Ngannou
Jan/20/2018
|KO (Punch)
|Steve Rita
|1
|3:47
|win
|Sabah Homasi
|UFC 218 - Holloway vs. Aldo 2
Dec/02/2017
|TKO (Punches)
|Herb Dean
|1
|4:21
|loss
|Omari Akhmedov
|UFC Fight Night 109 - Gustafsson vs. Teixeira
May/28/2017
|Decision (Split)
|Bobby Rehman
|3
|5:00
|win
|Charlie Ward
|UFC Fight Night 99 - Mousasi vs. Hall 2
Nov/19/2016
|KO (Punch)
|Marc Goddard
|1
|0:53
|win
|Jos Eichelberger
|LFC 61 - Legacy Fighting Championship 61
Oct/14/2016
|TKO (Punches)
|Seth Fuller
|1
|0:57
|win
|Ken Jackson
|Rage in the Cage OKC 47 - Night of Champions
Aug/13/2016
|TKO (Punches)
|1
|0:40
|win
|Bryce Shepard-Mejia
|Bellator 143 - Warren vs. Davis
Sep/25/2015
|KO (Punch)
|Kerry Hatley
|1
|1:26
|win
|Matt McKeon
|RXMMA - Rocks Xtreme MMA 12
Feb/28/2015
|TKO (Punches)
|Jay Stafin
|1
|0:47
|win
|Matt Jones
|Bellator MMA - Bellator 111
Mar/07/2014
|TKO (Punches)
|Kerry Hatley
|1
|1:23
|win
|Kolby Adams
|XKO - Xtreme Knockout 20
Nov/23/2013
|TKO (Punches)
|Steve Armstrong
|1
|0:25