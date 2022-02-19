advertisement - continue reading below
Abdul Razak Alhassan Fighter Statistics

Pro MMA Record: 11-5-0

After training and competing in judo for 22 years and earning his black belt, Alhassan transitioned to mixed martial arts. He made his professional debut in 2013, winning via TKO in just 25 seconds. Alhassan then compiled an overall record of 6–0 before being signed by the UFC.

Last Fight: Joaquin Buckley
Age: 36
Height 5'10"
Weight 185 lbs
Nick Name: "Judo Thunder"
Nationality: United States
Association: Fortis MMA
11 Wins
KO / TKO
11
100%
Submission
0
0%
Decisions
0
0%
5 Losses
KO / TKO
1
20%
Submission
0
0%
Decisions
4
80%

Wiki Stats

Reach 73 in (185 cm)
Style Judo, Muay Thai
Team Fortis MMA (until 2021) Metroflex Gym Team Elevation (2021–present)
Rank Black belt in Judo
Years active 2013–present

FAQ's

Abdul Razak Alhassan next fight?
N/A
Abdul Razak Alhassan last fight?
Abdul Razak Alhassan lost their last fight against Joaquin Buckley by Decision (Split) on Feb. 19, 2022 at UFC Fight Night 201 - Walker vs. Hill.
Is Abdul Razak Alhassan retired?
Abdul Razak Alhassan last fought Joaquin Buckley 2 months and 14 days ago, and should be considered active.
Where is Abdul Razak Alhassan from?
Abdul Razak Alhassan is from Arlington, Texas, United States.
Has Abdul Razak Alhassan ever been knocked out?
Abdul Razak Alhassan has lost 1 time by KO/TKO. Their only defeat KO (Punch) from Kalinn Williams on Nov. 14, 2020 at UFC Fight Night 182 - Felder vs. dos Anjos
How long has Abdul Razak Alhassan been fighting?
Abdul Razak Alhassan has been fighting for a period of 8 years 2 months and 27 days, their first fight was on Nov. 23, 2013 at XKO - Xtreme Knockout 20. They have accumalated roughly 1 hours, 16 minutes and 9 seconds of combat.

Fight Record

W / L Opponent Event/Date Method Referee Round Time
loss Joaquin Buckley UFC Fight Night 201 - Walker vs. Hill
Feb/19/2022 		Decision (Split) Herb Dean 3 5:00
win Alessio Di Chirico UFC on ESPN 30 - Barboza vs. Chikadze
Aug/28/2021 		KO (Head Kick) Herb Dean 1 0:17
loss Jacob Malkoun UFC on ESPN 22 - Whittaker vs. Gastelum
Apr/17/2021 		Decision (Unanimous) Chris Tognoni 3 5:00
loss Kalinn Williams UFC Fight Night 182 - Felder vs. dos Anjos
Nov/14/2020 		KO (Punch) Mark Smith 1 0:30
loss Mounir Lazzez UFC on ESPN 13 - Kattar vs. Ige
Jul/15/2020 		Decision (Unanimous) Daniel Movahedi 3 5:00
win Niko Price UFC 228 - Woodley vs. Till
Sep/08/2018 		KO (Punch) Jacob Montalvo 1 0:43
win Sabah Homasi UFC 220 - Miocic vs. Ngannou
Jan/20/2018 		KO (Punch) Steve Rita 1 3:47
win Sabah Homasi UFC 218 - Holloway vs. Aldo 2
Dec/02/2017 		TKO (Punches) Herb Dean 1 4:21
loss Omari Akhmedov UFC Fight Night 109 - Gustafsson vs. Teixeira
May/28/2017 		Decision (Split) Bobby Rehman 3 5:00
win Charlie Ward UFC Fight Night 99 - Mousasi vs. Hall 2
Nov/19/2016 		KO (Punch) Marc Goddard 1 0:53
win Jos Eichelberger LFC 61 - Legacy Fighting Championship 61
Oct/14/2016 		TKO (Punches) Seth Fuller 1 0:57
win Ken Jackson Rage in the Cage OKC 47 - Night of Champions
Aug/13/2016 		TKO (Punches) 1 0:40
win Bryce Shepard-Mejia Bellator 143 - Warren vs. Davis
Sep/25/2015 		KO (Punch) Kerry Hatley 1 1:26
win Matt McKeon RXMMA - Rocks Xtreme MMA 12
Feb/28/2015 		TKO (Punches) Jay Stafin 1 0:47
win Matt Jones Bellator MMA - Bellator 111
Mar/07/2014 		TKO (Punches) Kerry Hatley 1 1:23
win Kolby Adams XKO - Xtreme Knockout 20
Nov/23/2013 		TKO (Punches) Steve Armstrong 1 0:25
