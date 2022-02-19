Abdul Razak Alhassan Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 11-5-0

FAQ's

Abdul Razak Alhassan next fight? N/A

Abdul Razak Alhassan last fight? Abdul Razak Alhassan lost their last fight against Joaquin Buckley by Decision (Split) on Feb. 19, 2022 at UFC Fight Night 201 - Walker vs. Hill.

Is Abdul Razak Alhassan retired? Abdul Razak Alhassan last fought Joaquin Buckley 2 months and 14 days ago, and should be considered active.

Where is Abdul Razak Alhassan from? Abdul Razak Alhassan is from Arlington, Texas, United States.

Has Abdul Razak Alhassan ever been knocked out? Abdul Razak Alhassan has lost 1 time by KO/TKO. Their only defeat KO (Punch) from Kalinn Williams on Nov. 14, 2020 at UFC Fight Night 182 - Felder vs. dos Anjos