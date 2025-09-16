Boxing star predicts Terence Crawford would choke Ilia Topuria ‘to death’ in potential fight

By Curtis Calhoun - September 16, 2025
Shakur Stevenson answers a question during a press confrence, opposite Terence Crawford at Allegiant Stadium, and Ilia Topuria in the cage at UFC 317

Shakur Stevenson believes Terence Crawford would finish UFC champion Ilia Topuria inside the Octagon.

Talks of a potential crossover fight between newly minted super middleweight boxing champion Terence Crawford and UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria have skyrocketed in recent days. Crawford defeated Canelo Alvarez by unanimous decision in their superfight last weekend to add to his stellar resume.

In the days since the Alvarez fight, Topuria has continued to make a strong case for a crossover bout with Crawford, despite the latter’s lack of interest. Crawford shut down potentially fighting Topuria and scoffed at comparisons between the UFC lightweight champ and Conor McGregor.

If Crawford and Topuria were to fight in MMA, however, one of Crawford’s star boxing colleagues believes he’d get the better of Topuria.

Shakur Stevenson predicts Terence Crawford would beat Ilia Topuria in an MMA fight

During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Shakur Stevenson weighed in on a potential Crawford vs. Topuria superfight.

“Those [UFC] guys need to leave Bud alone,” Stevenson said.

“If you’re talking about getting in the boxing ring with him, you’re not going to last more than one round, I don’t think. Bud is a guy, that I wouldn’t be surprised if he went to the UFC and beat the s*** out of some guys too. He’s got a great wrestling background, I’ve seen him wrestle real wrestlers on some everyday s***.

“I think that dude’s just different,” Stevenson continued on Crawford. “Bud’s bigger than [Topuria], I just wouldn’t put it past him. I wouldn’t be surprised, come fight night, if they do an MMA fight, if Bud done knocked him out or choked him to death, something like that. I just wouldn’t be surprised.”

Crawford’s first experience in combat sports came in wrestling while growing up in Nebraska. While he eventually transitioned to boxing, he remains an avid supporter of wrestling and has attended numerous UFC events.

Topuria, known for his elite MMA boxing, is also a crafty grappler inside the Octagon. He’s earned one submission in his UFC tenure, against Bryce Mitchell at UFC 282.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Ilia Topuria Terence Crawford UFC

Related

Daniel Cormier commentates cageside during Dana White's Contender Series, opposite Ilia Topuria entering the Octagon at UFC 317

Daniel Cormier reveals one big reason Ilia Topuria won't get to fight Terence Crawford amid intense feud

Curtis Calhoun - September 16, 2025
Ilia Topuria answers a question during the UFC 317 press conference, opposite Terence Crawford during a media day interview
Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria calls out Terence Crawford for lying about meeting him as crossover feud intensifies

Curtis Calhoun - September 16, 2025

The intense feud between combat superstars Ilia Topuria and Terence Crawford continues to escalate.

Terence Crawford celebrates win over Canelo Alvarez
Matt Brown

UFC-style takeover of boxing opposed by popular ex-fighter following Terence Crawford vs. Canelo Alvarez

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 16, 2025

A former UFC slugger doesn’t like the potential direction boxing is going in.

Sean O'Malley, UFC, MMA, Nate Diaz, jorge Masvidal
UFC

Sean O'Malley provides an update on his next UFC fight

Harry Kettle - September 16, 2025

Former UFC champion Sean O’Malley has provided an update on his future after rumors circulated regarding his next fight.

Aljamain Sterling
UFC

Aljamain Sterling's coach believes he deserves UFC featherweight title shot

Harry Kettle - September 16, 2025

Aljamain Sterling’s coach Ray Longo believes that his student deserves a shot at the UFC featherweight championship.

Diego Lopes

Daniel Cormier has big praise for Diego Lopes following Noche UFC win

Harry Kettle - September 16, 2025
Lerone Murphy
UFC

Lerone Murphy needs to be next for UFC featherweight title shot, says UFC commentator

Harry Kettle - September 16, 2025

UFC commentator Michael Bisping believes Lerone Murphy needs to get the next featherweight title shot.

Anthony Hernandez stares down opponent Roman Dolidze in the Octagon
UFC

Anthony Hernandez breaks social media silence after UFC Vancouver main event withdrawal

Curtis Calhoun - September 15, 2025

UFC middleweight contender Anthony Hernandez issued his first public remarks since the news broke of his UFC Vancouver main event withdrawal.

Terence Crawford, Canelo Alvarez, Boxing, Result
Canelo Alvarez

Former Canelo Alvarez victor congratulates Terence Crawford on Canelo win

Dylan Bowker - September 15, 2025

Canelo Alvarez lost his status as undisputed super middleweight champion over the weekend to Terence Crawford. A decorated fighter who has previously defeated the former has weighed in on the bout. Dmitry Bivol took to his social media to offer up his thoughts on ‘Bud’ Crawford entering rarefied air by jumping up multiple weight classes and becoming an undisputed champion once again.

Aaron Pico knocked out at UFC 319
UFC

"Fine-tuning is infinite" Aaron Pico gets advice from ranked UFC contender who lost via spinning back elbow

Dylan Bowker - September 15, 2025

Aaron Pico has had many talking about his spinning back elbow knockout loss at UFC 319. But a fighter who lost to that same technique and has since become a ranked UFC contender has offered the former Bellator MMA star some advice on how to bounce back from that kind of defeat.