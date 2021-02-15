Jose Canseco speaks out after abrupt loss to Barstool Sports intern: “Wait for the truth”

Former MLB star Jose Canseco has broken his silence after a quick, stoppage loss in a boxing match with Barstool Sports intern Billy Football.

Canseco met Billy at Barstool’s Rough N’ Rowdy card on February 5. Early in the first round, the six-time MLB all-star was hit with a few shots, and dropped to the ground clutching his shoulder in pain. When he couldn’t return to his feet, the bout was waved off.

It was an undeniably terrible performance from Canseco, and one that resulted in immediate backlash from fans and the fight’s promoters. The ex-MLB star was even accused of taking a fall, promoting the Barstool Sportsbook to void all bets that were placed on him.

Down goes Jose Canseco, who can't get up and then quits. pic.twitter.com/HBFoIeYU3c — Tyler Treese (@tylertreese) February 6, 2021

Canseco was quiet in the immediate aftermath of this disappointing performance, but has gradually opened up on the setback in a series of Tweets published over the last week.

See what he had to say below:

Wait for it wait for it let's find out what really happened here did anyone ever see me get hit in the face at all wait for the truth it's coming to a theater near you — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) February 9, 2021

Everyone watch the fight video closely first job I threw I blew out my shoulder and my pec muscle my right shoulder was already damaged from before when I hit the ground I completely dislocated my right shoulder and it popped back into place — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) February 13, 2021

The reason why I went to the grounds because I put too much weight on my right knee which I just had surgery done on it and it gave out completely — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) February 13, 2021

“Wait for it wait for it let’s find out what really happened here,” Canseco wrote (edited for clarity). “Did anyone ever see me get hit in the face at all? Wait for the truth, it’s coming to a theater near you.

“Everyone watch the fight video closely,” Canseco added in a follow-up Tweet. “First [jab] I threw, I blew out my shoulder and my pec muscle. My right shoulder was already damaged from before. When I hit the ground I completely dislocated my right shoulder and it popped back into place.

“The reason why I went to the ground is because I put too much weight on my right knee. I just had surgery done on it and it gave out completely.”

Canseco then took the opportunity to call for a rematch with Billy Football, though given the way the fight went, his calls are likely to go unanswered.

Billy you're a great kid but if I was completely healthy you would not stand the chance — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) February 13, 2021

Billy I'll be back — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) February 13, 2021

“Billy you’re a great kid but if I was completely healthy you would not stand a chance,” Canseco wrote.

“Billy, I’ll be back.”

While Jose Canseco became a star playing baseball, he does have some combat sports experience.

Way back in 2009, Canseco stepped through the ropes of the DREAM ring to do battle with the hulking Korean kickboxer “The Techno Goliath” Choi Hong-Man. While Canseco managed to land a nice punch early on, he was promptly chopped down by his vastly more experienced foe, and ultimately tapped out under an avalanche of strikes from top position.

What do you think the future holds for the former MLB star after this loss?