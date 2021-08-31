Jake Paul, Tyron Woodley bank $2 million each for boxing match

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley banked $2 million each for their recent pro boxing match.

MMAjunkie.com first reported the official salaries for the recent Paul vs. Woodley card, getting the numbers from the Ohio Athletic Commission. Check out the purses for the card below. Some of the numbers might surprise you, but some of them won’t. See below.

Jake Paul $2 million

Tyron Woodley $2 million

Amanda Serrano $75,000

Yamileth Mercado $45,000

Daniel Dubois $100,000

Joe Cusumano $111,000

Montana Love $60,000

Ivan Baranchyk $60,000

Tommy Fury $15,000

Anthony Taylor $40,000

Charles Conwell $80,000

Juan Carlos Rubio $20,000

It’s worth noting that none of the fighters listed above have received win bonuses, meaning they were all paid flat fees for their fights. Of course, at the top of the salary chart for this event are Woodley and Paul. The two biggest stars on the card were always in line to make the most money for their fight, and apparently, they both raked in well over seven figures for this fight. According to Woodley, this was the biggest payday that he has ever received in his combat sports career, while it is likely one of the biggest paydays Paul has got, too.

It’s also worth noting that these numbers do not count the PPV cut for the fighters, and with the show apparently doing big numbers at the PPV window, it’s possible that Paul and Woodley took home far more than the disclosed pay. As for the other fighters on the card, it does seem surprising that Tommy Fury only took home $15,000 disclosed for his win over Anthony Taylor. Moreover, it’s bizarre that Joe Cusumano made more money than Daniel Dubois. Regardless, it was a successful event and it appears the fighters were compensated fairly, though Paul has said he will give them all a cut of his purse, too.