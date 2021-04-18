Jake Paul says Ben Askren was “lucky” the referee stepped in and saved him

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul believes that Ben Askren was lucky the referee saved him when they did in their boxing match on Saturday.

Paul dropped Askren with a massive right hand in the first round. After giving Askren time to compose himself, the referee waved the fight off as Askren’s legs were wobbly under him, handing Paul the first-round TKO victory. Following the fight, Paul opened up about the stoppage in the match. He believes that the referee saved Askren the embarrassment of being knocked out in an even more devastating fashion because he stopped the fight.

“Of course he’s going to protest it, just like every f*cking fighter who loses does. Lucky for Ben Askren, because I had another big motherf*cking right hand coming for him, and he would’ve been unconscious for a lot longer than that. The ref saved him,” Paul told MMAjunkie.com.

“He’s lucky. He would’ve been an even bigger meme. It would’ve been more viral if they let him back into the fight. I had a big, big punch coming for him.”

With the win over Askren, Paul improved to 3-0 as a professional boxer and he figures to et an even-bigger name than Askren his next time out. Even though Paul hardly qualifies as a fighter in the eyes of many people, he has really turned heads with his performances inside the boxing ring so far, knocking all three of his opponents out in the first or second round. Paul might not be your cup of tea, but it’s hard to hate on him too much for the eyeballs he brings the sport, and having a name on his resume like Askren is surely a good thing.

