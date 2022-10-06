BKFC books previously unlicensed Melvin Guillard to compete against undefeated Evgeny Kurdanov on October 15

BKFC has added UFC lightweight veteran Melvin Guillard to their return this month.

The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship promotion has provided a home to many former UFC stars. Names such as Artem Lobov, Ricco Rodriguez, Chris Leben, and more, have all found success without the gloves in the boxing ring.

However, one former UFC star has had some rough times in the promotion. Melvin Guillard had a notable run in the MMA organization from 2005 to 2014 and shared the octagon with names such as Nate Diaz, Jeremy Stephens, and Joe Lauzon. After his UFC stint, he also had a run in Bellator that ended in 2017.

Since that time, ‘The Young Assassin’ has had a really rough go of it. Guillard is winless in his last ten MMA contests, but that’s just scratching the surface. In 2019, the UFC veteran signed with BKFC and is winless there as well.

Sitting at 0-4 in the bare-knuckle ring, he was last seen getting viciously knocked out by Joe Riggs last October. Following that defeat, he was scheduled for a quick turnaround against Ulysses Diaz for the following February. However, the fight never happened.

The reasoning is that the Florida State Athletic Commission refused to sanction Melvin Guillard. Due to health concerns, they disallowed the UFC veteran to compete and suspended him pending a neurological exam.

"The Sailor" Evgeny @kurdanov will make his BKFC debut against Melvin Guillard at BKFC 31! https://t.co/HLL6nJaKgl pic.twitter.com/dIE9zr3BgZ — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) October 6, 2022

It appears that the suspension has been lifted. The former MMA star has been added to BKFC 31 later this month, as the promotion made the announcement on social media. In his return, Guillard will face the undefeated Evgeny Kurdanov, who will be making his debut for the promotion.

The Russian fighter holds a 1-1 MMA record but is 4-0 in the bare-knuckle ring. He will look to maintain his undefeated record on October 15th, as he faces Guillard.

