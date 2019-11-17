Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship signs “Iranian Hulk”

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship announced during its BKFC 9 broadcast on Saturday that it has signed “Iranian Hulk” Sajad Gharibi. He is set to make his BKFC debut sometime in 2020.

A native of Iran, the 27-year-old Iranian Hulk is a hardcore bodybuilder who has become popular through his viral photos on social media exhibiting his incredible and almost comic-like physique. He has no combat sports experience but he has said in the past he would like to get into fighting. BKFC evidently saw an opportunity with him and went out and signed the viral star.

Check out some photos of the Iranian Hulk courtesy of his Instagram below.

A photo of him donning UFC-brandished MMA gloves courtesy of Instagram.

BKFC president David Feldman did not say when Iranian Hulk will debut in the promotion or against who, only that his first fight will take place sometime in 2020. Feldman also shared this message for the fans (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“This guy’s going to make his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut in early 2020. We’re going to do a show entitled ‘USA vs. Iran: World War III.’ He’s literally our biggest signing we’ve ever had. But he’s going to make his way over to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, he’s gonna make a home here, and we expect really, really big things from ‘The Iranian Hulk,'” Feldman said.

Just looking at Iranian Hulk conjures up memories of PRIDE’s old-school ‘freakshow’ fights, and perhaps if the bare-knuckle experiment works out for him he could compete in MMA for RIZIN, who still hold freakshow fights to a certain degree.

In any event, the Iranian Hulk’s signing by BKFC should generate some more interest in both him and the promotion, who seems destined to do big things in the world of combat sports in 2020.

Are you excited to see “Iranian Hulk” Sajad Gharibi compete in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship?