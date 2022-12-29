Paige VanZant return to combat sports put on hold after suffering three broken bones

Paige VanZant’s proposed return to combat sports has seemingly been put on hold after she suffered a few broken bones.

While she may not be the most prolific fighter in combat sports history, Paige VanZant is certainly one of the most famous. From UFC to BKFC and beyond, she’s not afraid of getting into a scrap.

Alas, after not being seen for a while in that sphere, many wondered whether or not she’d ever return.

BKFC president David Feldman recently addressed the situation in an interview.

“I mean it’s good. If she promotes us the way she did for the first fight and does everything that she is supposed to do and comes to fight,” Feldman said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com about VanZant. “The one thing about Paige is she has a lot of tenacity. She doesn’t like being in the L column. She will do everything she can to get into the W column. That is the type of fighter we want to fight in BKFC. If she can continue to move the needle for us, and if she can, it’s tremendous and we will continue that relationship for us. If not, it was a good ride and a good decision and something we would do over again.”

Unfortuantely for VanZant, a recent Instagram post has revealed that she may be out for a while longer.

In the post, VanZant reveals that she may have three broken bones when she initially was thought to only have one.

VanZant fights back

Given what we know about PVZ, though, she’ll do everything in her power to get back in the win column.

